Q: How far must a yeshivah administrator go in investigating the financial status of a prospective pupil’s family?. A: Now this is a question that I’m not capable of answering. But this I have to say, I don’t envy him for his job. Because believe me, almost none of the parents pay what they should — including me. I was lucky. I didn’t have to pay for my children because I was in the yeshiva all my life. But there’s no question that the people who are running yeshivos are up against it and it’s the duty of parents to pay because there’s nothing more important that they can buy with their money.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO