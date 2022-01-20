ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US

By JON GAMBRELL, DAVID KOENIG - Associated Press
Beatrice Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Some flights to and from the U.S. were canceled on Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude. International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other...

beatricedailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Airlines#Pacific Airlines#Austrian Airlines#Ap#At T#Air France#Aer Lingus#Flightaware#Airlines For America
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Boeing reports large loss on $3.8 bn costs tied to 787 woes

Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Wednesday as mounting costs connected to the widebody 787's woes more than offset the boost from the comeback of the 737 MAX after a lengthy grounding. The US aviation giant accounted for a total of $3.8 billion in one-time expenses associated with compensating airlines for delayed deliveries of the 787 and more costly production processes. Boeing suspended deliveries on the jet this spring due to quality problems and has been working with US air safety regulators on fixes to the aircraft. Those costs were the biggest factor in the company's $4.1-billion quarterly loss.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Airbus
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Verizon
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines lifted to buy from hold at Berenberg, which favors U.S. over Europe carriers

Delta Air Lines was upgraded to buy from hold by Berenberg analysts, who see "a better value propopsition than the European flag carriers. The U.S. airlines' demand recovery is more advanced (partly due to their domestic bias), valuations are more compelling relative to history and balance sheets are generally in a better position; the European carriers have been far more hampered by travel restrictions over the past two years," said analysts Conor Dwyer and William Fitzalan Howard, in a note to clients on Tuesday. They like buy-rated Southwest Airlines for its revenue visibility and balance sheet, the best within in their airlines coverage, while Southwest's recently renegotiated credit card deal with Chase has "the potential to offer a material profit contribution," they said. The analysts kept a hold rating on American Airlines and United Airlines .
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Use them or lose them’: airline slot rules to tighten this summer

Airlines holding valuable slots at Britain’s busiest airports will have to use them at least 70 per cent of the time this summer or hand them back.Permits to take off and land at busy airports – notably Heathrow and Gatwick – are among carriers’ most valuable assets. British Airways has more than half the slots at Heathrow, while easyJet has almost half of the slots at Gatwick.Normally the “80:20” rule applies, requiring airlines to fly for at least 80 per cent of the summer or winter season allocations, or see their slots handed to other carriers.But during the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule

The Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have required workers at big companies to get vaccinated or face regular COVID testing requirements.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the withdrawal Tuesday. But the agency said it still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.In early November, OSHA announced a vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. The rule __ which would have impacted more than 80 million U.S. workers __ was originally set to go into effect on Jan. 4.But numerous states and business groups challenged the rule in court. On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy