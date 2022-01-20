ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Poles has 2nd interview for Giants GM, Peters next

perutribune.com
 6 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs was interviewed...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Star receiver wants to sign with Chiefs this offseason

Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of weapons to throw to. Come this offseason, he could be getting another one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is hoping to join Kansas City as a free agent and has expressed that desire. Wilson adds that Smith-Schuster nearly signed with the Chiefs last offseason after they offered him a one-year, $8 million deal with $3 million in incentives. Instead though, Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $8 million deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Gm#American Football#Giants Gm#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen’s Surprising Admission

With most of the NFL world complaining about the league’s overtime rules following Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Bills game, it would be extremely understandable for Josh Allen to feel similarly. The Chiefs beat the Bills, 42-36, in an overtime thriller in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday night. Patrick...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A riveting NFL playoff weekend has implications for the Chicago Bears: 5 coaching candidates are now free, Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision — and an in-demand GM possibility

The weekend slate of NFL playoff games was more than just riveting television for Chicago Bears fans. Five coordinators under consideration for the Bears head coaching job coached in the games. One executive in the running to be the Bears general manager saw his team advance to the AFC championship game. And one longtime thorn in the Bears’ side ruminated about what’s next after his loss. As ...
NFL
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
perutribune.com

Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a never-say-die showdown between two of the NFL’s top teams, and two of its bright young quarterbacks, the Bills and Chiefs played a classic Sunday night decided by one of them calling tails and the other making him pay for it. Josh...
NFL
perutribune.com

Chiefs win coin toss, game with TD per postseason OT rules

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime on Sunday night to advance to the AFC championship game. The Chiefs won the coin toss and scored on Patrick Mahomes’ 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. Because the Chiefs scored a touchdown on their opening possession, they won the game despite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills not getting an offensive possession in the extra period.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy