3D Printing Could Soon Weld Plane and Car Parts Out of Metal

The Czinger 21C hybrid hypercar looks straight out of a videogame. Just look at it! And, in case, this is the first time you’ve ever heard of the name Czinger, it could be because this spaceship-like still-to-reach-production car is the work of a boutique manufacturer from America and might be one of those projects that die on the vine. However, the $2 million hypercar’s design and specifications are so impressive that we are rooting for it to succeed. Robb Report recently caught up with the company’s founder, Kevin Czinger at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles where the Czinger 21C has been put up on display. Kevin shared his dreams and explained how the Czinger 21C represents a “paradigm shift in automotive manufacturing.”

