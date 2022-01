What if I told you there was an upcoming media project with a lot of focus on a sports coach? No, not the movie with Kevin James playing Sean Payton, and no, not the Amazon Field of Dreams series with Nick Offerman as a grumpy manager; this is about someone coaching a kids’ team. No, not the movie with Ben Affleck coaching boys’ high school basketball, or the series with John Stamos coaching girls’ high school basketball: this is about a former hockey player turned youth coach in Minnesota. And no, it’s not The Mighty Ducks movies or the recent (and now Estevezless) The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Instead, this is NBC buying a script for a Hometown Saints series from This Is Us star (and subject of the world’s most notable Crock-Pot tweet) Milo Ventimiglia (seen above in 2017). Here’s more from Lesley Goldberg at The Hollywood Reporter:

