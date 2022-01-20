ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers release defensive lineman Kingsley Keke

 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released defensive...

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Posts Photo Of Himself In New Uniform

Antonio Brown has not yet signed with another NFL team, but it appears he has his sights set on an AFC franchise. On Tuesday afternoon, Brown posted a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform on Twitter. It’s unclear if that means he’ll sign with the team this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy moving forward, McAdoo moving on, Sean Payton speculation moving needle

The Cowboys are out of the postseason, but they’re right in the thick of things as far as the annual coaching carousel is concerned. Mike McCarthy is standing by his opinion that his job is completely secure, even while talk is getting louder about the chances of an imminent return to Dallas by a Jones family favorite. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn remains the hottest ticket in town, as two teams have booked him for a second interview for a head coaching position. One Dallas defensive assistant is getting calls, too… and another staffer has already accepted an offer elsewhere. Meanwhile, we’re looking at who might replace Quinn if he takes one of the multiple offers he’s sure to get.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner. Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021. The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in...
NFL

