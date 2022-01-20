ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden’s inviting Putin to invade Ukraine — he needs to fortify it instead

By Peter Rough
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

Since revealing a major Russian military buildup on the borders of Ukraine, the Biden administration has launched a flurry of diplomatic initiatives, culminating in this week’s visit of the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to Ukraine and Germany. On Friday, Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, for highly anticipated talks.

The object of Blinken’s mission is clear: to rally Europe, especially its largest power, Germany, into a common front while offering the Kremlin continued negotiations as an alternative to war.

Team Biden’s carefully orchestrated diplomacy gives the impression of a seasoned team at the controls. But just beyond the multilateral veneer lurks a fatal flaw in its approach: the belief, fashionable in progressive circles, that military deterrence is outdated. The implications for Ukraine, and the wider European security architecture, may prove calamitous. President Joe Biden’s first reaction to the military crisis over Ukraine was to publicly take US ground troops off the table — inexplicably communicating to Russian President Vladimir Putin the limits of our support.

Now, a “minor incursion,” as Biden mused at Wednesday’s press conference, could lead the West to “fight about what to do and not to do” in levying economic sanctions. This hardly strikes fear in the heart of the Kremlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5EkG_0dqO0KZt00
President Joe Biden vowed that “Russia will be held accountable” for its invasion of Ukraine, but has offered no military deterrence whatsoever.

Putin views himself in an advanced stage of warfare with the West. Not only has he cultivated European dependence on Russian fossil fuels, but he has built a wartime economy for the express purpose of withstanding the blow of sanctions. Is Europe, dependent on Russian natural gas, prepared to freeze in the midst of winter more than Putin is willing to suffer economic pain for the prize of Ukraine? The answer is unsettling.

If the stick of economic sanctions is hollow, the carrot of negotiations is unworkable. The Biden team has sought to defuse the crisis over Ukraine by offering to placate the Kremlin with the allure of arms control. In particular, it has repeatedly referenced two lapsed treaties: the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which governed certain classes of missiles, and the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty (CFE), which constrained troop levels. This is pure wishful thinking.

Russia cheated on the INF for years before the Obama administration complained publicly about Russian transgressions and the Trump administration ended the treaty. Meanwhile, the odds of Vladimir Putin returning to an CFE-style agreement that caps his military forces in western and southern Russia — the twin seats of Russian power — are nil. Putin will only agree to terms that hamstring the West or allow for serial cheating: Neither is in the interest of the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bR0Jz_0dqO0KZt00
Nothing is stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin from stomping Ukraine and expanding his country’s geopolitical power.

This prompts the question: Why sit down with the Russians at all? As Russia menaced Europe in another era, President Dwight Eisenhower undercut British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s push for a summit with Moscow with the simple argument: Deeds matter more than rhetoric. Today, the United States is elevating Putin and negotiating at the barrel of a Kalashnikov over the future of the European security order. It should walk away and train its full attention on hardening Ukraine.

During his stop in Kiev this week, Blinken said all the right things. More important was what was left unsaid, however. Ukraine is in desperate need of large-scale defensive weapons before, not after, a full-scale Russian invasion takes place. To consider the provision of such weapons to Ukraine a provocation, as the Biden team evidently does, is especially shocking given President Biden’s prediction yesterday that Putin “will move in. He has to do something.”

Our British allies have shown the way. When Blinken touched down in Kiev, he disembarked in view of a cargo plane sent by the United Kingdom to deliver anti-tank systems. On its journey, the UK plane circumvented German airspace in an apparent attempt to avoid any friction with Berlin, which has ruled out sending lethal aid to Kiev.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g118p_0dqO0KZt00
Team Biden is better off arming Ukraine’s military to the teeth against Russian forces rather than promising useless economic sanctions.

America faces a choice: the watered-down consensus of multilateral economic sanctions or the rapid provision of large-scale defensive weapons to Ukraine. Ukraine is no geopolitical backwater. It presides over a long coastline in the Black Sea, which Putin covets to expand and connect the warm water ports he has already acquired in Crimea and Latakia, Syria.

To stop Putin, it’s time to embrace the tried and tested methods of military deterrence.

Peter Rough is a senior fellow at Hudson Institute in Washington D.C.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Vladimir Putin
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crimea#Russian#Kremlin#European
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin warned of ‘enormous consequences’ as Biden says Russian invasion would change world

Joe Biden has said there would be “enormous consequences” globally if Russia invaded Ukraine.An estimated 100,000 or so Russian troops are amassed on the Ukraine border. Mr Biden said if Vladimir Putin were to order them to move in “it would be the largest invasion since World War II, it would change the world.”He added: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade ... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Sources told the Independent that the United States was preparing economic sanctions aiming to “maximise...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
AFP

Russia, Ukraine hold talks as US warns of invasion

Top officials from Ukraine and Russia met in Paris on Wednesday for talks to defuse tensions on their border, a meeting seen as a positive step by France despite fresh warnings from the US that Moscow was preparing military action. The meeting in the French capital between the Kremlin's deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak and senior Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak, alongside French and German diplomats, was seen by Paris as holding out faint hope of a thaw. "It's very encouraging that the Russians agreed to enter into this diplomatic format again," an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity. Yermak wrote on Twitter that the talks were "a strong signal of readiness for a peaceful settlement".
POLITICS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy