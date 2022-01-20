ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Joe Douglas can finally turn the Jets into contenders

By Brian Costello
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

With the 2021 season now behind them, the Jets are entering an interesting offseason.

General manager Joe Douglas has spent his first two years on the job clearing out bad contracts, getting the Jets salary cap in shape and acquiring draft assets. That has meant trading players away (Leonard Williams, Jamal Adams, Sam Darnold) and always pointing to next year.

Well, next year is here.

It is time for Douglas to greatly improve this roster and make the Jets a team that can be in contention for a playoff spot in 2022.

“We have a lot of work to do moving forward and we need to get better across the board,” Douglas said at his season-ending press conference. “I can tell you that our focus this offseason is going to be improving the team and know that I said improving the team, not just acquire talent, but improving the team.”

Douglas enters the offseason with $53.8 million in salary cap space, the fifth-most in the NFL, per Over The Cap. He also has nine draft picks, four in the top 38, to acquire players who can have an immediate impact and help coach Robert Saleh in his second year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1Bw7_0dqO0G2z00
Joe Douglas has promised to turn the Jets into contenders — and the time has come for him to follow through.

Douglas has not asked for our help, but if we were in charge, here is how we would attack the offseason:

Keeping their own

The first thing that Douglas has to decide on is the Jets’ own free agents. The Jets have 20 players ready to become unrestricted free agents in March. Some are low on the roster and Douglas may choose to bring back on one-year deals.

The priority for me if I were Douglas would be re-signing defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios. Fatukasi is an underrated run-stopper in the middle of the defense and a team leader. I think you could get him on a three-year, $24 million deal with $15 million guaranteed. Berrios was named All-Pro as a kick returner and was a reliable wide receiver for Zach Wilson. It is hard to figure out what a contract will look like for him, but the Jets need to make every effort to bring him back unless his contract demands are outrageous.

The Jets should say goodbye to veterans Marcus Maye, Jamison Crowder, Jarrad Davis, Morgan Moses and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Maye’s free agency is complicated by his Achilles injury. If Maye is still on the market after the draft, I’d consider bringing him back on a one-year deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4O6O_0dqO0G2z00
Braxton Berrios is one of the few free agents the Jets should consider keeping.

One other thing for Douglas to consider with his own players: Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is eligible for an extension. I think Douglas will wait until 2023 to extend Williams.

Trades

The Jets have stayed away from making splashy trades to acquire players. They have been on the other side instead in recent years and that made sense as they began a rebuild. But the timing feels right for Douglas to make a splash.

“I think we’re always going to be aggressive if the right opportunity presents itself and so, the good thing is that I think moving forward, we can be in just about any discussion when it comes to player trades,” Douglas said.

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is the most interesting name rumored to be on the block. Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, showing he can be a No. 1 receiver. He only played five games in 2021, though, leaving the Falcons at midseason to work on his mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V685b_0dqO0G2z00
Calvin Ridley could make sense for the Jets if their homework checks out.

There are a lot of questions that need to be answered before you can just say, “Go get him, Joe.” You have to investigate the circumstances of Ridley’s departure from the Falcons last season. Is he now in a better place? Does he want to play football? Then, there is the issue of what you would have to give up to get Ridley. On talent alone, Ridley would demand a first-round pick, but the complicating factors will lower his price. ESPN recently quoted an executive projecting it would be a conditional second-round pick that goes up to a first based on playing time.

If I’m Douglas, I don’t want to give up a first-rounder. Remember, this would be a 2023 draft pick if it is conditional. I would give up one of the two second-rounders the Jets have in 2022 for Ridley if you feel good about his desire to play and his mental health.

Free agency

It sounds like a lot of cap space when you say $53 million, but that won’t go far for the Jets this offseason. They have nine draft picks to sign, including two in the top 10. I have also spent money on Ridley, Fatukasi and Berrios already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQGN9_0dqO0G2z00
Washington guard Brandon Scherff

I don’t think the Jets are going to be major players in free agency because of that. To me, they have to solve one of their problem positions in free agency. The best options to me are at safety, cornerback, guard or tight end. Douglas needs to find the most bang for his buck at one of those positions.

The best options in my eyes are Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson and Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. I think Douglas would need to see first who does not get the franchise tag and then explore what the contract demands for each of them is and find the best value.

Depending on how much you spend on that first priority, the rest of free agency would be about cheaper free agents to add depth.

The Draft

It is impossible to project the draft in January but the Jets go into this year’s selection meeting with the No. 4 and 10 picks overall. A lot of these decisions will be based on what happens in the categories above. If the Jets get Ridley, cross wide receiver off the list. If the Jets get Davis, cross cornerback off. There is going to be a camp that wants the Jets to trade back from 10, but I think that will be tough this year because it is a weaker draft without quarterbacks teams are going to target.

One position I think Douglas should only address in the first round of the draft is edge rusher. That is where you find the best. If Douglas can get Michigan’s David Ojabo or Purdue’s George Karlaftis, that would bolster Saleh’s defense. Depending on the other moves in the offseason the other positions to watch are: cornerback, linebacker, center/guard, tight end, wide receiver and safety.

Get to work, Joe.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Morgan Moses
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Buccaneers#Bengals#American Football
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner. Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021. The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Tom Brady’s Future

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season. There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement. Arians confirmed...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Posts Photo Of Himself In New Uniform

Antonio Brown has not yet signed with another NFL team, but it appears he has his sights set on an AFC franchise. On Tuesday afternoon, Brown posted a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform on Twitter. It’s unclear if that means he’ll sign with the team this offseason.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy