ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Don’t sleep on Tennessee Titans in the NFL playoffs

By Mark Cannizzaro
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

If I were writing this column with the intention of drawing as many click-views to our New York Post website, I wouldn’t be writing about the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans don’t have a Q rating as much as they have an “Ew” rating.

Raise your hand if you’re a Titans fan who’s not from Tennessee.

Raise your hand if you believe the Titans are a Super Bowl team.

If you raised your hand for either, you’re not in the majority.

Disrespected. Disregarded.

The Titans might as well wear patches on their jerseys with those two words on them to remind themselves how they’re viewed nationally as they play the Bengals in Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game in Nashville.

Those words — or some of similar ilk — surely have been scribbled on a whiteboard somewhere in the team’s training facility this week.

Those words, too, will almost certainly be a theme to head coach Mike Vrabel’s motivational speeches to his players leading up to kickoff.

This is what an ESPN headline blared on its website this week: “Are the Titans the NFL’s worst No. 1 seed since 1983?’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bL7zI_0dqO0EHX00
D’Onta Foreman

Many NFL followers don’t believe the Titans — 12-5 and winners of the AFC South — will get past the Bengals, who are 11-7 and darlings of the league after ending a 31-year drought without a playoff victory with last week’s wild-card win over the Raiders.

The Titans are mere 3 ½-point betting favorites. With the home team usually spotting three points for home-field advantage, that means the bookies believe Tennessee is a mere half-point better than Cincinnati.

Many more followers of the league have little interest in seeing the Titans advance because they’re perceived as the least sexy of the eight teams remaining in the tournament — particularly at the position that matters most: quarterback.

The irony to the widespread disrespect for the Titans is that they probably warrant more respect than any of the teams still alive in these playoffs.

The Titans set an NFL record by using 91 different players on their active roster as a result of being so ravaged with injuries and COVID-19 cases. And these weren’t a bunch of injuries to innocuous role players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kd0MD_0dqO0EHX00
Derrick Henry

The Titans lost the most dominant running back in the NFL when Derrick Henry suffered a fractured foot in Week 8. And yet, they not only carried on without him, they continued to thrive offensively — particularly on the ground.

The Titans with Henry for eight games ran for 1,181 yards, an average of 147.6 yards per game, and had 11 rushing TDs. In the nine games without him, they ran for 1,223 yards, an average of 135.9 yards per game, and 14 TDs.

Henry, who rushed for 937 yards and 11 TDs before he was injured, is trending toward being activated for Saturday’s game.

Other key players injured during the season included leading receiver A.J. Brown for four games, receiver Julio Jones for seven games and Taylor Lewan, their best tackle, for four games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq75x_0dqO0EHX00
Ryan Tannehill

So, disrespect the Titans at your own peril. They run the ball about as well as anyone in the NFL and play stout defense, allowing the sixth-fewest points in the league this season. Those are supposed to be cornerstones to success in the NFL.

Sure, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks like he doesn’t belong among the star power he’s up against in these playoffs. And, at 33, he’s the oldest of the remaining AFC quarterbacks by seven years.

The other three quarterbacks in the AFC are: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who’s won a league MVP and been to the past two Super Bowls, winning one of them; Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who’s built himself into a perennial MVP candidate; and Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ brash second-year star who’s pushing himself into the conversation as one of the best in the league.

The NFC offers Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (seven Super Bowl rings), Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (three league MVP awards), San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s been to one Super Bowl, and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, who finally has a strong team around him after toiling in Detroit.

Making Tannehill look like even less of a factor are his numbers this season, which are down from what he produced in 2020, when he threw 33 TD passes. Tannehill has thrown only 21 TDs and has 14 INTs this season, averaging 219.6 passing yards per game.

“It would be nice to get recognized, but I’m not worried about it,” said Tannehill, who’s 30-15 as the Titans starter. “At the end of the day, I play to win games.”

Brown issued this warning about the Titans’ unheralded quarterback: “He’s not in the top-10 talk, or whatever talk, which to me, it’s nonsense. Anybody who’s sleeping on him, it’s nonsense.”

That can be said about this entire Titans team despite its state of disrespect and disregard.

Don’t sleep on them.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
24/7 Wall St.

Each Remaining Team’s Chance of Winning the Super Bowl

The Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs may have been the most thrilling weekend of NFL football of all time. Eight terrific teams duked it out in the hopes of keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. All four games were back and forth affairs and went right down to the wire. Now, there are four […]
NFL
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Titans#Bengals#American Football#New York Post#Super Bowl#Afc#Espn#The Afc South#Raiders
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy