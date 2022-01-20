ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-month-old Bronx girl shot in the face by stray bullet

By Joe Marino
 6 days ago

An 11-month-old baby girl was shot in the face by a stray bullet while seated in a parked car with her mother in the Bronx on Wednesday night, police and sources said.

The infant, whose first birthday is Friday, was secured in a safety seat inside the vehicle near the intersection of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue when a male suspect up the block started firing at another man around 6:45 p.m., sources said.

One of the rouge rounds hit the baby in the cheek. She was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition before being transferred to another area hospital, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7Rhd_0dqO0CW500
The infant and her mother were not targets for the shooting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZDUA_0dqO0CW500
The scene of the shooting was on Valentine Avenue in the Bronx.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZOTi_0dqO0CW500
Bronx residents captured this image of NYPD officers at the scene.

“I hear three shots and I thought it was something else. I didn’t think it was a gun,” said witness Anna Maldonado, 40.

“My brother said he saw a lady holding a baby, the lady holding the baby was crying holding the baby with blood.”

The 32-year-old mother was not injured, according to sources.

Investigators recovered one shell casing at the scene.

Surveillance video obtained by The Post shows the apparent suspect with his gun drawn chasing another man around the corner of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue.

No arrests were immediately made.

Wednesday night’s violence was just one of many high-profile shootings in The Big Apple in the past year that wounded or killed innocent bystanders.

Queens mother Gudelia Vallinas, 37, was fatally shot after getting caught in the crossfire of two feuding gangs outside the Woodside Houses last March 12.

Last May 8, a 4-year-old girl and two other victims were struck by stray bullets in Times Square when a man arguing with three other people wildly fired into a late afternoon crowd.

Less than two months later outside the nearby Marriott Marquis Hotel on West 45th Street and Broadway, 21-year-old tourist Samuel Poulin was hit by a ricocheting bullet allegedly fired by a 16-year-old gunman.

Outside Penn Station last Aug. 23, a 58-year-old man heading to New Jersey was hit by a stray bullet.

