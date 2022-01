Cool Springs Brewery, a brew pub and restaurant at 600 Frazier Drive, Ste. 135, Franklin, closed on Jan. 11, according to a Jan. 11 announcement on social media. “It is with a very heavy heart that we let you know tonight is our last night,” the Facebook announcement said. “We have had an amazing run for the last 12 years. We love and cherish all of our patrons, and we wish everyone a full and happy life. Y'all were the best, and we will never forget that. Live well and love much.”

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO