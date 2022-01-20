Unions worry about teachers mental health during pandemic

Being pregnant and having a baby can be stressful, but add the weight of COVID to it and it can tip right into overwhelming. If you’re pregnant or a new mom, you’re likely wondering about how to access groups and tours of the hospital, what the hospital is doing to keep your delivery safe, how to get breastfeeding help, and what to do if you test COVID positive during your pregnancy or on your delivery day. Fortunately, there is help to navigate a pandemic pregnancy—RWJBarnabas Health will be hosting a FREE webinar National Maternal Health Awareness Day: Positive Pandemic Pregnancies on January 19 for pregnant and new moms. So while you get cozy on your couch, you can log on to learn about being pregnant amid the pandemic, what you can expect when you give birth, virtual resources, and tips on breastfeeding and staying healthy as a new mom. Read on for more about the webinar and how RWJBarnabas is ensuring all moms stay healthy and supported right now.

