Transcend to faraway places with a magical collection of drum and bass frequencies from the mind of Rameses B on his new EP Sonder. The UK is a hub for some of the greatest artists and genres of music, especially those that fall in the DnB range. One artist that has been at the forefront of things for numerous years is the one and only Rameses B. Over the course of his career, he’s released countless projects spanning across a multitude of genres including “Escape,” “Night Drive,” and “Never Be Mine.” While each of his releases is special in its own way, there’s something that hits home with his drum and bass tunes. And that shines even more true with his latest release, Sonder.

4 DAYS AGO