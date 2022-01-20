Sparks Tourism and Marketing Committee Agenda for 01/27/2022
The Sparks Tourism and Marketing Committee meeting for Thursday, January 27, 2022 will be held at 8:30am at 745 4th Street, in the Legislative Building.
In accordance with Emergency Directive 045, masks are required at this meeting.
The Sparks Tourism and Marketing agenda and supporting documents can be obtained by clicking the link.
You can participate in Public Comment:
- In person at the meeting.
- By emailing us at epate@cityofsparks.us , no later than 12:00pm the business day before the meeting. In the subject line of your email, type “PUBLIC COMMENT”, the title of the meeting, and the agenda item number you wish to address, if applicable. Emailed public comment will be entered into the record but will not be read aloud during the meeting.
