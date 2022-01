With about six weeks until the March 1 primary election, there is some confusion over new laws and mail-in ballots. As of last week in Tarrant County, out of the 2188 mail-in applications, 490 were rejected. In Collin County, out of the 1800 mail-in applications, 150 were rejected. In Dallas County, out of the 5201 mail-in applications, 549 were rejected. In Denton county, out of the 930 mail-in applications, 264 were rejected.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO