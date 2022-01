Jasmine Market and Cafe is now open at 820 S. Sherman St. in Richardson. The establishment opened in early December and functions as a supermarket, restaurant and hookah lounge. The restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine with a variety of appetizers, salads, plate-style options with different proteins, shawarma wraps, sandwiches, burgers and more. The menu also features milkshakes, smoothies and Arabic-style tea and coffee. The hookah lounge uses Egyptian-style hookahs with a variety of different flavors to try and the supermarket carries a number of international produce options and other goods.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO