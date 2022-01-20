Returning Almond Butter Products

This unassuming brownie recipe from the December 1992 issue of Southern Living has turned out to be a long-time reader favorite that has stood the test of time. Created by then-Test Kitchen Professional Patty Vann, these ultra-rich, multi-layer bar cookies are impossible to resist, and simple to prepare. The bottom layer, a fudgy chocolate brownie, is spread thickly with melted peanut butter, then chilled. (The original recipe calls for chunky peanut butter, but smooth works just as well if you prefer.) When the peanut butter has set, a layer of chocolate frosting goes on top, and it's made with a surprising ingredient: marshmallows. Although you can't see them, they're in there—melted into a mixture of butter, cocoa powder, milk, and powdered sugar. Brilliant! Originally created as a holiday treat, these Frosted Peanut Butter Brownies are too good to enjoy once a year. The recipe makes four dozen cookies, perfect for sharing. Or you can freeze cut brownies in airtight containers up to three months.

