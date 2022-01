The Luft Systems 'Sulla' companion robot is a four-foot robotic solution that's focused on providing support and friendship for users thanks to an impressive machine learning system. The robot maintains a relatively compact design that is still substantial enough to be like a companion in the home and is capable of providing support when it comes to a range of tasks without the need for an Internet connection. The robot can thus be utilized for simple tasks like turning on light switches, while also being capable of supporting more complex tasks like naturally interacting with its human counterparts.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO