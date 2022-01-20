Watch for icy spots as Arctic air returns to the Valley

Temperatures will be much colder tonight, falling to the middle to lower single digits. Though winds won’t be strong, the light breeze at times will be enough to drive wind chills down to as low as -5° to -10° at times. Expect scattered clouds and a chance for a little lake effect snow overnight. The snow setup tonight will focus the snow mainly north of our area, into Ashtabula, Crawford, and Erie counties. However, a few snow showers or flurries may drift through our area, especially north of Warren and Mercer. Little accumulation is expected with a light dusting possible at most. If your morning commute takes up up into Ashtabula, Crawford, or Erie counties you should plan for a slower morning commute with a high risk of encountering snowy roads and white-out conditions.
