Watch for icy spots as Arctic air returns to the Valley

By Ryan Halicki
WYTV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColder air will spill into the area through the night with lows dropping to the middle to upper teens by daybreak. Icy spots are likely to develop as the cold returns due to the Wednesday afternoon warmth and melted snow. Parking lots, driveways, sidewalks and streets can all have icy spots...

