Combat Sports

Kyle O’Reilly Announces Birth of Daughter

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to AEW’s Kyle O’Reilly, who became a father earlier this week. O’Reilly posted to Instagram on Wednesday to note that his daughter Janie Elizabeth Greenwood, was born on Monday. O’Reilly wrote:. “January 17, 2022 was the most important and amazing day of my life....

Wrestling World

Kyle O'Reilly's become a dad

Former Undisputed Era member in WWE and now official All Elite Wrestling athlete, Kyle O'Reilly, became the father of a little girl this week and he was the one who announced it on social media. In fact, O'Reilly reported on Instagram that his daughter, Janie Elizabeth Greenwood, was born on Monday 17 January and her name is in memory of Kyle's mother who unfortunately is no longer with us.
WWE
#Combat
