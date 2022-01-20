Hourly Paid Robot Workers

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!. Colony Factory Crafted Homes (operating under new ownership), a division of Cavco Industries Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the largest manufactured home builders in the United States. Colony Homes, with its Shippenville, Pennsylvania facility, has consistently been a leader and innovator in the systems-built housing market since opening its doors in 1988. Colony Homes prides itself on intertwining day-to-day operations with its core values of Integrity, Trust, Create Teamwork to Win, Relationships Matter, Curious to be Better, and Diversity of Thinking and Debate. These values are used throughout their facility as the foundation for their success.

