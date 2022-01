BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dec. 30 was an unusual, but not unique day. The winds poured in over the mountains of western Boulder County like they’ve done before, especially in winter. Wind speeds greater than 100 mph are not unheard of, but it was the combination that was different at the Marshall Fire. (credit: CBS) “For it to be the grass fire spreading into the urban area and then just going, you know, house to house to house yeah that’s new in my 30 some year career,” said Greg Hanson, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Boulder. The combination notes...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO