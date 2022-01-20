ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Video Game-Inspired Cartoons

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Cuphead,' the popular action platformer game inspired by 1930s-era cartoons, is being made into a cartoon titled 'THE CUPHEAD SHOW!' This show is a Netflix exclusive, meaning it will only be available for streaming...

www.trendhunter.com

Hypebae

Raveena Drops Bollywood-Inspired Music Video for New Single, "Rush"

Raveena welcomes 2022 with her brand new single dubbed “Rush.”. Channeling her Indian roots, the pop and R&B songstress has also dropped a music video featuring Bollywood-inspired choreography. “I wanted to create a campy ode to the colorful ’80s Bollywood movies and ’70s Western sci-fi movies that I’m obsessed with,” Raveena shares in a statement.
WORLD
thefocus.news

What is Byrdle, the niche word game inspired by the Wordle craze?

While the internet continues to go crazy over Wordle, another web-based word game is here for the more musically-inclined game players. What is Byrdle, the niche daily challenge focused on classical, choral music vocabulary? Learn how to play the newly popular game as we explore the background of the online activity and meet the coding creator behind Byrdle.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Puzzle Video Game Sofas

The Sara Hyat Tetris Sofa is a video game-inspired furniture solution for the home that will require owners to construct it, but in a decidedly entertaining manner. The sofa is achieved with a series of individual 3D panels that draw inspiration from the pieces found in the aforementioned video game and need to be stacked in such a way that they form the shape of the couch. This would also allow for the individual pieces to be separated in order to offer a much larger number of seats when guests come over.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

OPI made 12 Xbox-inspired nail polishes that unlock in-game content

(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has partnered with Calabasas, California-based nail lacquer company OPI on a new lineup of gaming-inspired polishes that unlock in-game content for a couple different titles. The new line is called OPI x Xbox collection. It includes 12 vibrant colours that, when purchased from Ulta Beauty stores, qualify...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Action Game#Cuphead
Twinfinite

Best Video Game Soundtracks of 2021

It’s the first month of the year and that can only mean one thing, it’s time for video game awards! The last year was packed with haunting sound and soundtracks in Metroid Dread and Returnal as well as more playful tracks like you would find in Guardians of the Galaxy. Here are the games with the best sound or soundtrack of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

What Are the Benefits of Playing Video Games?

When people think of video games and the act of playing them, they do not normally do so with the notion that there are benefits to playing them in mind. This point of view is easy to understand though as many might see someone who plays video games a lot as unproductive. However, video games are just like any other entertainment, such as movies, TV and even gambling. There is no doubt that online casinos are growing, and as they do, more people are turning to play and are discovering the benefits of playing online. In the same way, the video game industry is massive and many players are discovering each day what the beneficial effects of gaming are.
GAMBLING
waylandstudentpress.com

Video Game Review: Deltarune 2

Warning: contains spoilers to “Deltarune Chapter One”. American game developer and composer Toby Fox created Deltarune in 2018. As of 2021, both chapters of Deltarune are available on PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Deltarune chapters one and two had a large gap in terms of release as Chapter One came out in 2018, and Chapter Two in 2021. Fans hated the wait, but it was certainly worth it.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Collaborative Cartoon Suitcases

The Globe-Trotter x Disney Carry-On Case is one of several collaboration luggage pieces created by the renowned brands to provide avid fans with a way to show off their prowess when traveling. The carry-on suitcase features an all-black finish on the exterior that is accented with a white sketch of...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Cartoon Cat-Themed Cosmetics

The Pixi + Hello Kitty Collaboration is the newest launch from Pixi Beauty and this limited-edition collection features the familiar face of a global icon. The nine-piece collection adorns some of the best-selling products from Pixi Beauty with the cartoon cat's iconic bow and some of her favorite ingredients—like apples—have been added to the formulas. A for Apples, for example, is a pack of multi-vitamin infusion sheet masks for a dose of Vitamin A.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nintendoeverything.com

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters making of video covers concepts and inspiration

TLM Partners and MadLife Divertissement are back with another video for Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, their two-player cooperative puzzle game. Fans can get a look at the design choices behind the game directly from members of the development team, showcasing the desolate lands of Vyraj where the sun never sets.
VIDEO GAMES
anothermag.com

How Online Gaming Inspired Kiko Kostadinov’s Latest Collection

“I played a lot of video games when I first arrived in London,” says Bulgarian-born menswear designer Kiko Kostadinov. “I didn’t really have any friends and I wasn’t very confident with my language. My safe zone was just being at home, starting at midnight and playing games all night with people from all over the world.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: A POPULAR Mickey Cartoon Series is RETURNING to Disney+ Soon!

You guys, it is COLD outside. Even in Florida, the sunshine state, it’s so chilly and windy that KiteTails was canceled due to wind a few times and Typhoon Lagoon is closed! If you decide to brave the winter weather, bundle up and drink some hot chocolate — that’s an order! 😉
TV SERIES
Variety

Daniel Mac, Star of Viral ‘What Do You Do for a Living?’ TikTok Series, Signs With CAA

Daniel MacDonald, the creator known online as Daniel Mac who shot to fame on TikTok by asking luxury auto owners and celebrities “What do you do for a living?”, has signed with CAA for representation. MacDonald is one of the largest automotive and entrepreneurial content creators on TikTok, having amassed an audience of more than 12.4 million followers just one year after joining the platform. He has a 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million subs for his YouTube channel and 1.2 million on Snapchat. Daniel Mac’s most popular videos on YouTube are one in which a “complete stranger” lets him party...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Space Station Puzzles

The Paladone Star Wars Death Star Maze Game is a sci-fi-inspired brainteaser for avid fans to incorporate into their gaming collection when seeking out a way to enjoy a simple yet stimulating pastime at home. The puzzle features a half-dome construction that mimics the aesthetic of the namesake space station...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Continues Home Domination, ‘Aladdin’ Star Shines at Netflix

With competition this weekend ranging from likely high-end NFL playoff viewing to just over four million tickets sold in theaters, the status quo mostly continued for VOD viewing. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) leads again on all charts, with its bounty (after carrier charges, 80 percent return to the studio) adding to the domestic $128 million box office. The film was #3 in theaters this weekend, dropping only 28 percent. At Netflix, the breakout original “The Royal Treatment” hit #1 its first day Friday and has maintained it since. It costars Mena Massoud in his first significant role since he played Aladdin in...
NFL
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for.In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s very...
VIDEO GAMES

