CEO who fired hundreds over Zoom returns to work

By Scripps National
Fox17
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage lender, returned to work this week. According to NBC News, employees of the company received a memo that stated Vishal Garg is resuming his duties as...

www.fox17online.com

safetyandhealthmagazine.com

The 2022 CEOs Who 'Get It'

A culture of safety starts at the top. It takes leaders who understand that safety needs to be at the forefront of every major business decision and ensure safety is a guiding value throughout their organization. That’s precisely what it means to be a CEO who “gets it.”
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg to be reinstated after mass Zoom layoff controversy

Vishal Garg, the contentious founder of the digital mortgage lending service Better.com, has been reinstated as CEO following his brutal mass layoff of about 900 employees right before the holidays last year via Zoom. In a letter sent to employees Tuesday evening obtained by SFGATE, Garg confirmed his return "to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Look who's back! Better.com CEO who fired 900 workers in Zoom call is reinstated as the mortgage lender's top boss after taking 'time off to reflect on his leadership'

The Better.com CEO who famously fired 900 employers over a Zoom call will resume his 'full-time duties' after taking 'time off to reflect on his leadership.'. Vishal Garg, 43, will be returning as the CEO of Better.com after leaving in December. In a letter sent to employees on Tuesday, the...
BUSINESS
#Better Com#Nbc News
BBC

Boss behind mass Zoom firing back in charge

The US boss who sparked outrage after sacking 900 staff in an online Zoom meeting has returned as the company's chief executive. Vishal Garg took a "break" from his duties at mortgage start-up Better.com in December, after his handling of the affair drew widespread criticism. At the time, Mr Garg...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-positive employees returning to work: 2 CEOs share their protocols

Hospital CEOs are relying on employees more than ever as the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread across the U.S. and staffing shortages persist. During the pandemic, they have worked to establish return-to-work protocols for employees who test positive for COVID-19 while ensuring that their workforce needs are addressed and workers are safe.
AKRON, OH
The Independent

“Getting screwed really radicalised me”: The drone worker taking on Amazon’s secretive management system

Patrick McGah, a mechanical engineering PHD who lives in Seattle, had heard the stories about Amazon’s cut throat corporate culture, but wasn’t that worried when he took a job in their drone division in October of 2019. Sure, he’d seen that widely New York Times article a few years before, where former employees described workers regularly weeping at their desks, where managers said they sought to create “purposeful Darwinism” among the ranks. But Mr McGah had already worked with Amazon’s drone team when he was with a software company that business with them, so he thought he knew what...
TECHNOLOGY
Fox17

GRCC looking to hire custodians, maintenance workers at job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is planning to hold a job fair for job seekers wishing to work at the school’s Facilities Department. The job fair is scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center, room 214.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
AFP

Boeing reports large loss on $3.8 bn costs tied to 787 woes

Boeing reported a hefty fourth-quarter loss Wednesday as mounting costs connected to the widebody 787's woes more than offset the boost from the comeback of the 737 MAX after a lengthy grounding. In another positive, though, Boeing has resumed deliveries of 737 MAX, which was grounded for 20 months following two deadly crashes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

