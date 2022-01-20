ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FEATURE-In India's surveillance hotspot, facial recognition taken to court

By Rina Chandran
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Lawsuit challenges facial recognition as unconstitutional

* Telangana is state with most facial recognition systems

* Police say technology helps deter and catch criminals

Jan 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It was lockdown in the Indian city of Hyderabad when activist S.Q. Masood was stopped on the street by police who asked him to remove his facial mask and then took his picture, giving no reason and ignoring his objections.

Worried about how the photographs would be used, Masood sent a legal notice to the city’s police chief. But after receiving no response, he filed suit last month over Telangana state’s use of facial recognition systems - the first such case in India.

“Being Muslim and having worked with minority groups that are frequently targeted by the police, I’m concerned that my photo could be matched wrongly and that I could be harassed,” Masood, 38, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“It is also about my right to privacy, and my right to know why my photograph was taken, what it will be used for, who can access it, and how it’s protected. Everyone has a right to know this information,” he said.

Masood’s petition in the southern state is seen as a test case as facial recognition systems are deployed nationwide, with digital rights activists saying they infringe privacy and other basic rights.

Facial recognition technology, which is increasingly used for everything from unlocking mobile phones to checking in here at airports, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to match live images of a person for verification against a database of images.

The Indian government, which is rolling out an automated facial recognition here system nationwide - among the world's largest - has said it is needed to bolster security in a severely under-policed country, to prevent crime and find missing children.

But there is little evidence that the technology reduces crime, critics say.

It also often fails to identify darker-skinned persons and women accurately, and its use is problematic in the absence of a data protection law in India, digital rights activists say.

“The technology is being rolled out at a very fast pace in India, on the premise that 24/7 surveillance is necessary and good for us,” said Anushka Jain from the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) digital rights group in Delhi.

“It’s important to challenge this notion, and a court case such as this will also help raise public awareness - most people are not even aware they are being surveilled,” said Jain, associate counsel at IFF, which helped prepare the petition.

TOTAL SURVEILLANCE

CCTV cameras have become a common sight across the world, with some one billion forecast to be installed by the end of last year.

Alongside Chinese cities, Hyderabad and Delhi also have some of the world’s highest concentrations of CCTV cameras, according to website Comparitech.

Telangana state has more than 600,000 cameras - most of them in the capital, Hyderabad - and police can also use an application on their mobile phones and tablets to take photographs and match them on their database.

The state is "the most surveilled place in the world", according to research published last year by Amnesty International, IFF and rights group Article 19, with systems deployed by the police, the election commission here and others.

Hyderabad, which is home to the Indian offices of several global tech firms including Microsoft, Amazon and IBM, “is on the brink of becoming a total surveillance city,” said Matt Mahmoudi, Amnesty’s AI and Big Data researcher.

“It is almost impossible to walk down the street without risking exposure to facial recognition,” he said.

The rights of Muslims, low-caste Dalits, indigenous Adivasis, transgender people and other historically marginalised groups are at particular risk from such surveillance, activists say, with the systems already being used to police protests here.

Masood’s lawsuit, which is listed for a hearing later this year, argues that the use of facial recognition in Telangana is “unconstitutional and illegal”. It says it is unnecessary, disproportionate, and lacks safeguards to prevent misuse.

“This illegality cannot be cured or justified on the basis of its purported benefits in advancing law enforcement interests - under the guise of providing better policing ... (when) these purported benefits are yet to be proven,” the petition says.

Hyderabad police say the technology has served as a “deterrent” and helped them catch criminals.

“We don’t infringe upon the privacy of any individual, as we are not barging into anybody’s house to take pictures,” said C.V. Anand, Hyderabad’s police commissioner.

“The technology is being used only to keep surveillance on criminals or suspected criminals,” he told reporters earlier this month in response to the petition.

LOSING THE FIGHT

In some parts of the world, there is growing pushback against the use of facial recognition, with companies including Microsoft and Amazon ending or curbing sales of the technology to the police, and the European Union mulling a five-year ban.

In India, resistance from students, municipal workers and minority communities is growing as more services go online and government agencies and companies require personal data and location-tracking apps to undertake everyday tasks here.

A planned data protection law gives wide exemptions to government agencies for the purposes of national security.

“It doesn’t talk about surveillance, which gathers data in secret and without consent, and it exempts government use, so it will fail to provide the sort of robust protections that are needed,” said Jain.

Masood, who is much more aware now of CCTV cameras and police officers taking photographs of residents in Hyderabad, wants others to recognise the dangers of facial recognition.

“The state has spent so much money on it, yet people have no idea how it works, how it can be misused, and how it abuses their privacy,” he said.

"We are losing our fight to protect our privacy every day." (Reporting by Rina Chandran @rinachandran in Bangkok; Editing by Helen Popper. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit news.trust.org)

Comments / 0

Related
biometricupdate.com

Facial recognition deployed in Delhi to foil terror threats ahead of Republic Day

Police in India’s capital New Delhi say they have deployed a multi-layer security system including more than 300 facial recognition CCTV cameras to put security under control as States and Union Territories prepare to celebrate the country’s Republic Day in a few days, reports ANI. The Republic (Independence) Day celebrations begin on January 23.
INDIA
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facial Recognition#Hotspot#Big Data#Indian#Muslim
The Independent

“Getting screwed really radicalised me”: The drone worker taking on Amazon’s secretive management system

Patrick McGah, a mechanical engineering PHD who lives in Seattle, had heard the stories about Amazon’s cut throat corporate culture, but wasn’t that worried when he took a job in their drone division in October of 2019. Sure, he’d seen that widely New York Times article a few years before, where former employees described workers regularly weeping at their desks, where managers said they sought to create “purposeful Darwinism” among the ranks. But Mr McGah had already worked with Amazon’s drone team when he was with a software company that business with them, so he thought he knew what...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Co-op supermarkets are using facial recognition cameras made by Chinese state-owned company 'to track its shoppers'

Co-op supermarkets are using facial recognition cameras made by a Chinese state-owned company to track its shoppers, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The ethical food retailer is using Hikvision's live facial recognition technology to monitor customers. Hikvision cameras have been listed as a national security threat in the US...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
biometricupdate.com

No let up as Aussies push for federal laws governing facial recognition

A group in Australia, including a former human rights commissioner there, has committed to writing model legislation for regulating facial recognition. According to an article in InnovationAus, no laws in Australia directly regulate the use of facial recognition. Ed Santow, the former commissioner, has teamed with the University of Technology Sydney in an effort to prevent misuse of the systems already deployed. The Facial Recognition Model Law Project also includes Dr. Niels Wouters, who is described by InnovationAus as an AI expert.
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Suprema plans facial recognition access control focus, new product in 2022

Suprema’s business strategy for 2022 is heavily focused on the BioStar 2 biometric access control platform, facial recognition, and mobile access control, the company revealed to partners from more than 80 countries at its 2022 Global Partner Summit this week. A new facial recognition product and an update to...
SOFTWARE
AFP

Myanmar junta threatens pot-banging protesters with treason

Myanmar demonstrators who bang pots and pans in protest at last year's coup can be charged with high treason, the junta warned Tuesday, days ahead of the putsch's one-year anniversary. The February 1 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government and sent the Southeast Asian country into turmoil, with the economy in freefall and nearly 1,500 civilians dead in a crackdown on dissent. Almost a year on the junta is struggling to break resistance to its rule, with "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) clashing regularly with its troops in many areas. The military has declared all PDF groups, as well as a shadow "National Unity Government" (NUG) dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party, as "terrorists".
ADVOCACY
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Facial Recognition Checkouts

Aldi’s first contactless pilot store on Greenwich High Street in London leverages facial age estimation technology to allow for the purchase of age-restricted products such as alcohol. The technology helps to speed up the checkout process for Challenge 25 items like wine, beer and spirts, and customers can use their face and the Aldi Shop&Go app without needing to present their identification. For those who do not wish to make the most of this technology, a store colleague provides service.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

290K+
Followers
272K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy