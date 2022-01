Can a spectacular, just-listed $85 million Beverly Hills mega-mansion owned by Full House TV show creator Jeff Franklin overcome its location’s macabre past and a find a buyer? We’re about to find out. Cut to the chase: Franklin’s opulent 21,000-square-foot Cielo Estate, in the coveted Beverly Hills 90210 zip, sits on the site where actress Sharon Tate and four friends were murdered by followers of Charles Manson in 1969. Following the gruesome event, highlighted most recently in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the toxic house was bought, sold and rented a number of times. Then, in 1991, it was...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO