SAN DIEGO — You never know when someone might look you up on Google and give you a call. In this Zevely Zone, I met a family trying to preserve their North Park neighborhood. "It's been a very mysterious house to say the least," said North Park homeowner Maria Piechota. For years, neighbors whispered about a vacant house often occupied by transients in their community. "When you look it up on the county tax record there's no baths, no beds, no square footage, so it was kind of like this phantom property," said Kevin Piechota.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO