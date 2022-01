It’s been two years full of transition for the Walt Disney Company. At the beginning of 2020, former Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that he would be stepping down immediately and would be replaced by Bob Chapek. Iger did continue to work with the company as the Chairman of the Board but the beginning of 2022 marked his official retirement. And, with leadership now passed over to Chapek, another former Disney CEO is sharing his thoughts.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO