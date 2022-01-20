Man charged in deadly East Bakersfield shooting appears in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a man in East Bakersfield appeared in court Wednesday.
Adan Martinez, 18, had his arraignment postponed one week and will be back in court Jan. 26. He's held without bail.
Martinez is accused of killing Fernando Bustamante, 43. Bustamante was found shot multiple times Jan. 9 in the area of Oregon and Miller streets and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police arrested Martinez Friday in the 3100 block of Jade Avenue.
