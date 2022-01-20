ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man charged in deadly East Bakersfield shooting appears in court

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuDL7_0dqNvAOo00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a man in East Bakersfield appeared in court Wednesday.

Adan Martinez, 18, had his arraignment postponed one week and will be back in court Jan. 26. He’s held without bail.

Wind down with 17 News, sign up for our newsletter here

Martinez is accused of killing Fernando Bustamante, 43. Bustamante was found shot multiple times Jan. 9 in the area of Oregon and Miller streets and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Martinez Friday in the 3100 block of Jade Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Woman accused of stabbing elderly relative appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old woman accused of stabbing an 86-year-old relative made her first court appearance Tuesday. Robin Kinoshita is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Her formal arraignment was postponed to Feb. 1 and bail set at $500,000. Kinoshita was arrested after a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly Oildale stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in Oildale. Daren Hanslovan, 27, entered the plea Tuesday and a first-degree murder charge was dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 24. Hanslovan was arrested in the April 2018 death of 28-year-old Alexander […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano woman pleads no contest to murder in death of 77-year-old mother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano woman pleaded no contest Tuesday to first-degree murder in the slaying of her mother in a plea deal where attorneys agreed she was insane at the time. A sentencing hearing has been set for next month for Josie Peterson, 52, who could spend the rest of her life confined […]
DELANO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Woman accused of stabbing 86-year-old relative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 86-year-old relative multiple times in South Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Saturday just before 7:45 a.m. on Delfino Lane, north of Belle Terrace, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said 19-year-old Robin Kinoshita stabbed a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in East Bakersfield. Jayla Bentello was last seen on Friday in the 1600 block of West Drive, near Quincy Street and Kern Medical Center, according to BPD. Bakersfield Police said she […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Two juveniles arrested for breaking into Wingland Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two juveniles were arrested at an Oildale elementary school after a SWAT standoff late Sunday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 11:35 p.m. the sheriff’s office was called out to Wingland Elementary School in Oildale for reports of a break-in, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they set […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested for Rosamond Post Office burglary

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Three Rosamond residents were arrested for breaking into the Rosamond Post Office and stealing mail Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Rosamond Post Office at 1950 Rosamond Blvd. for an alarm, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they said they […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Teen suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run crash, CHP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in east Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Angel Berumen, 16 was hit sometime between 5:45 and 6:38 a.m. as he crossed Niles Street at Brentwood, according to CHP and family. The vehicle left the scene. A […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO seizes fentanyl, cash during search warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (KC-HIDTA) Task Force seized fentanyl and cash from a Bakersfield resident after executing a search warrant Monday. Around 11:15 a.m., KC-HIDTA executed a search warrant in the 8400 block of Tucana Avenue. Deputies arrested Alejandro Montes, 25, of Bakersfield. Deputies […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

300 pounds of marijuana found near southeast Bakersfield intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This isn’t what the city had in mind when they asked residents to dispose of green waste. A Kern County Public Works crew found eight trash bags filled with marijuana Thursday near the intersection of Cottonwood and Curnow roads, according to a warrant filed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Osuna hearing postponed to March

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be at least two more months before it’s determined whether Jamie Osuna will continue to fight reports saying he’s competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate, found decapitated in the cell the two shared at Corcoran State Prison. At the request of Osuna’s attorney, Melina Bennighoff, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP seizes marijuana from vehicle at Stoner Drive in Buttonwillow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers in Buttonwillow seized nearly 100 pounds of marijuana Saturday afternoon from a vehicle at Stoner Drive. CHP tells 17 News an officer noticed a driver in a vehicle driving next to another in what looked like a speed contest on Stockdale Highway. The officer decided to pull over the […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,620 cases; strike teams in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 1,620 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 204,686 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,977 deaths, and 162,946 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 585,561 negative COVID-19 tests and 204,686 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy