Nearly ten years after the battered and bloodied bodies of a British-Iraqi family and a French cyclist were found on a forest road in the French Alps, a local man who was questioned in 2015 has been arrested, according to local French media. On Thursday, police extended his detention and said he was being investigated for murder and attempted murder in the 2012 slaying. Police say they are working to verify discrepancies in his version of events the day of the murder when he was seen in the area. He said he was hang-gliding but authorities appear to disagree.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO