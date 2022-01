Phoenixville plans to build the first hydrothermal carbonization plant in North America at a municipally-owned wastewater treatment center, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “We could spend money doing the same old, same old and not change anything,” said Borough Manager Jean Krack. “Or maybe we can spend the money and improve the outcome and be more of a sustainable community as we move forward in the things that we do.”

