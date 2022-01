CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia is no longer requiring COVID vaccination for Academic Division employees. Updates on its HR website now says COVID vaccinations are now strongly encouraged for Academic Division staff, but remain mandatory for UVa Health employees. The University says nearly all employees have second doses of COVID vaccines, and 85% are boosted. Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Directive Saturday “prohibiting state agencies, including institution of higher learning, from requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment”. The University says the directive was issued the day after the deadline students and employees had to submit proof of booster prior to the Spring Semester start. Students were required to be fully vaccinated prior to the Fall Semester start, and employees had to have full vaccination later.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO