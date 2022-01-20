ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Reading, PA

Tower Health Physician Named Chair, Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Board

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST READING, PA — Charles F. Barbera, MD, MBA, MPH, FACEP has been named Chair of the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) Board of Directors for a one-year term. The appointment is effective January 1, 2022. Dr. Barbera served as Vice Chair of PTSF for the past two years and joined...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

ProgenyHealth Launches New Maternity Care Management Program

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — ProgenyHealth, LLC announced the release of its new Maternity Care Management Program for women, infants and families. The program provides continuous, connected support from early identification of a pregnancy through birth and postpartum stages of the parenting journey, including return to work planning. As our country faces a national crisis relating to maternal and infant health, ProgenyHealth’s mission and values has compelled the company to take significant action.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MyChesCo

$6.6 Million Awarded to Address Increased Need for Title X Family Planning Services

WASHINGTON, D. C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $6.6 million through the Title X family planning program to address increased need for family planning services where restrictive laws and policies have impacted reproductive health access. This competitive grant opportunity addressing dire family planning needs was announced as part of a series of recent actions HHS took to protect patients and health care providers in response to the Texas Law SB 8. The awards will go to entities in seven states, including Texas, and were made possible by funds from the American Rescue Plan.
TEXAS STATE
MyChesCo

ECRI Names Cybersecurity Attacks the Top Health Technology Hazard for 2022

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — ECRI, an independent, nonprofit organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision-makers worldwide, lists cybersecurity attacks as the top health technology hazard for 2022 in its just-released annual report. Cybersecurity incidents can disrupt more than business operations, warns the nation’s largest federally...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

$103 Million Awarded to Reduce Burnout and Promote Mental Health and Wellness Among Health Care Workforce

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), recently announced $103 million in awards to improve the retention of health care workers and help respond to the nation’s critical staffing needs by reducing burnout and promoting mental health and wellness among the health care workforce. These awards will fund evidence-informed programs, practices and training, with a specific focus on providers in underserved and rural communities. The funds, secured through the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan, will be disbursed to 45 grantees.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wyomissing, PA
City
West Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
West Reading, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
West Reading, PA
Health
MyChesCo

$1 Million Announced for Environmental Conservation in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Senator John I. Kane (D-Delaware/Chester) this week announced $994,992 in grants for several grants to improve conservation in Chester County. The first of these grants, funded through the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) program, funds projects that replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles that helps reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas. Three additional grants, funded through the Growing Greener program, are provided projects reducing pollutants in Pennsylvania’s waterways.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Williams to Hold Virtual Meeting on Brandywine Hospital

COATESVILLE, PA — State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, will hold a virtual meeting on the closure of Brandywine Hospital and healthcare concerns in the community at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, on Facebook. “I’m holding this virtual meeting to offer concerned residents the opportunity to hear and ask the...
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Immaculata University Adds Solar Panels to Newest Campus Building

IMMACULATA UNIVERSITY, PA — Immaculata University is doing its part to care for the earth and its resources. With a generous donation from Immaculata President Barbara Lettiere ’72, the Parsons Science Pavilion, currently under construction, will include 28 institutional-grade solar collector panels. The panels will be mounted on a portion of the building’s roof parapet, which will supply much of the electricity needed to operate eight enthalpy wheels. As an integral component of the HVAC system, these wheels will recover and redistribute previously expended energy used in the heating and cooling of the new facility. In combination, the two systems are estimated to save approximately $17,000 per year in electric and fuel costs, reduce the consumption of propane burned each year by approximately 8,200 gallons, and reduce CO2 emissions by the equivalent of approximately 68,000 pounds of coal not burned by the utility company to produce electricity.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Pennsylvania College#Emergency Medicine#Mph#Facep#Ptsf Rrb#Board Of Directors#Tower Health#Ems#Pre Hospital#Telehealth#The Board Of Trustees#Alvernia University
MyChesCo

U.S. Dept. of Ed Takes Actions to Support Students’ Basic Needs and Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 at Colleges and Universities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education announced more resources for students and institutions to help reduce barriers to success in higher education, particularly those created and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic—including the Omicron variant. The announcements include an additional $198 million in American Rescue Plan funds that will primarily support community colleges and other institutions with the greatest needs; new guidance on how colleges can use these new and existing federal funds to meet students’ basic needs such as housing and food security; and guidance on how colleges can use existing data to connect students to other federal benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Affordable Connectivity Program at the Federal Communications Commission.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MyChesCo

ONC Seeks Public Comment on Electronic Prior Authorization Standards, Implementation Specifications and Certification Criteria

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) recently released a Request for Information (RFI) seeking input from the public on electronic prior authorization standards, implementation specifications and certification criteria that could be adopted within the ONC Health IT Certification Program (Certification Program). Responses to this RFI may be used to inform potential future rulemaking to better enable providers to interact with health care plans and other payers for the automated, electronic completion of prior authorization tasks. Ultimately, such electronic processes will serve to ease the burden of prior authorization tasks on patients, providers, and payers.
HEALTH
MyChesCo

The Center for Breakthrough Medicines and the University of Pennsylvania Partner in the Manufacturing of Gene Therapies

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) and the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program (GTP) have signed a landmark collaboration agreement, to combine Penn’s knowledge and expertise in the development of gene therapies with CBM’s manufacturing capacity and singular focus on advanced therapies.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

GenomiCare Biotechnology Appoints Dr. Shusen Liu as Chief Medical Officer

HAVERFORD, PA — GenomiCare Biotechnology announced the recent appointment of Shusen Liu, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Liu brings deep experience building and leading RWD teams and the application of RWD in both drug development and post-marketing evaluation of drugs at global pharmaceutical companies, including MSD, Sanofi, and, most recently, BMS. As a recognized industry expert, with an insightful global view, Dr. Liu is responsible for leading the growth of GenomiCare’s partnership, in China and globally, with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to bring innovative new drugs faster to cancer patients around the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

ETC Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) announced that Mark Prudenti has decided to leave his position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue an opportunity outside the company. ETC’s Board of Directors has initiated the process to identify qualified candidates to fill the position. Robert...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
MyChesCo

Fred Beans Surpasses Goal of 50,000 Meals Challenge

Pictured from left to right, representatives from the Salvation Army of West Chester, including Captain Maria Corraliza, (second from left) accept a donation from Jack Enright, general manager of Fred Beans Ford of West Chester, and Brenden Barnes, service manager of Fred Beans Volkswagen of Devon. Fred Beans operations in West Chester and Devon helped raise money throughout December for the Salvation Army of West Chester as part of a company-wide effort to support food pantries in areas where Beans operates. (Submitted Image)
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Diversified Search Group Announces New Managing Directors

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Diversified Search Group announced the recent appointment of three new Managing Directors, each adding to the firm’s deep capabilities in serving the needs of clients across key industries and sectors. Allen Chan joins the Corporate Practice, Lois Mufuka Martin joins the Education Practice, and Alicia Salerno has been promoted in the Nonprofit Practice.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy