Arts Huntsville celebrates recipients of 2022 Arts & Cultural Grant Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – During its 10th year, the 2022 Arts & Cultural Grant Program was awarded the most money it has ever received and was thus able to provide grants to 19 local arts organizations.

Huntsville-based non-profit art organizations applied for part of the $250,000 awarded by the Huntsville City Council in the fall of 2021. The grants went to programs designed to bring accessible arts experience to adults and children in the community.

“While COVID-19 has continued to impact artists and arts organizations across the city, our community has demonstrated how much they value the arts,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken. “From sold-out performances, new artist studios, and arts events in new venues, area residents and visitors have shown they are more eager than ever for arts experiences. Through the City of Huntsville’s increased funding for the FY22 Huntsville Arts & Cultural Grant Program, this year’s arts grantees can continue to create accessible arts experiences for children and adults from across the community.”

This year’s grants went to the following organizations:

Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre, Inc. – $11,250 Bringing the art of ballet to the community

Ars Nova, Inc. – $14,800 Support for the 2021-2022 season

Brass Band of Huntsville – $12,825 Developing a music outreach program for the Brass Band of Huntsville Youth Brass Academy

Broadway Theatre League of Huntsville – $16,540 Student and community outreach

Dance All Productions, Inc. – $14,360 Girls Like Us Youth Enrichment Program & Creative Natives Young Choreographers Project

Encore Opera Theatre – $15,000 Artistic and administrative support

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater – $19,600 Support for performance and educational activities for its 61st season

Huntsville Chamber Music Guild (HCMG) – $10,440 2021-2022 Season Support

Huntsville Community Drumline – $13,700 Funding to provide free percussion lessons to the community

Huntsville Literary Association – $ 2,775 54th Annual Young Writer’s Contest

Huntsville Master Chorale – $12,758 2021-2022 season and Community Choral Festival

Huntsville Youth Orchestra – $15,660 Support for the 2021-2022 season

Independent Musical Productions, Inc. – $16,100 Support for the 2021-2022 season

Inside Out Studio, Inc. – $7,443 Providing free art lessons to adults with special needs

Maitland Arts initiative – $11,960 Funding for Career Prep Arts Tenchology Clubs in schools

Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center – $15,440 2021-22 artistic and administrative support

Theatre Huntsville – $9,329 Administrative support for 2021-2022 season

Twickenham Fest – $14,140 Support for the expnaded 2022 programming



More information about Arts Huntsville can be found on their website .

