Arts Huntsville celebrates recipients of 2022 Arts & Cultural Grant Program
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – During its 10th year, the 2022 Arts & Cultural Grant Program was awarded the most money it has ever received and was thus able to provide grants to 19 local arts organizations.
Huntsville-based non-profit art organizations applied for part of the $250,000 awarded by the Huntsville City Council in the fall of 2021. The grants went to programs designed to bring accessible arts experience to adults and children in the community.
“While COVID-19 has continued to impact artists and arts organizations across the city, our community has demonstrated how much they value the arts,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken. “From sold-out performances, new artist studios, and arts events in new venues, area residents and visitors have shown they are more eager than ever for arts experiences. Through the City of Huntsville’s increased funding for the FY22 Huntsville Arts & Cultural Grant Program, this year’s arts grantees can continue to create accessible arts experiences for children and adults from across the community.”
This year’s grants went to the following organizations:
- Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre, Inc. – $11,250
- Bringing the art of ballet to the community
- Ars Nova, Inc. – $14,800
- Support for the 2021-2022 season
- Brass Band of Huntsville – $12,825
- Developing a music outreach program for the Brass Band of Huntsville Youth Brass Academy
- Broadway Theatre League of Huntsville – $16,540
- Student and community outreach
- Dance All Productions, Inc. – $14,360
- Girls Like Us Youth Enrichment Program & Creative Natives Young Choreographers Project
- Encore Opera Theatre – $15,000
- Artistic and administrative support
- Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater – $19,600
- Support for performance and educational activities for its 61st season
- Huntsville Chamber Music Guild (HCMG) – $10,440
- 2021-2022 Season Support
- Huntsville Community Drumline – $13,700
- Funding to provide free percussion lessons to the community
- Huntsville Literary Association – $ 2,775
- 54th Annual Young Writer’s Contest
- Huntsville Master Chorale – $12,758
- 2021-2022 season and Community Choral Festival
- Huntsville Youth Orchestra – $15,660
- Support for the 2021-2022 season
- Independent Musical Productions, Inc. – $16,100
- Support for the 2021-2022 season
- Inside Out Studio, Inc. – $7,443
- Providing free art lessons to adults with special needs
- Maitland Arts initiative – $11,960
- Funding for Career Prep Arts Tenchology Clubs in schools
- Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center – $15,440
- 2021-22 artistic and administrative support
- Theatre Huntsville – $9,329
- Administrative support for 2021-2022 season
- Twickenham Fest – $14,140
- Support for the expnaded 2022 programming
