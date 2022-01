BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe tweeted on Monday he had successful hip surgery. While Wolfe was designated to return to practice in October after dealing with what the team labeled as back problems, the lineman never made it onto the field for his 10th season in the NFL. In November, coach John Harbaugh said Wolfe was likely done for the year. On the mend, hip surgery was a success. pic.twitter.com/8xHAPNGYJn — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) January 24, 2022 “He’s not in a place where he’s going to be able to play,” he said. Prior to the start of the season, the Ravens signed...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO