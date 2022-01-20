ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tonga’s communication could be out for weeks because of ruptured cable

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 19 (UPI) — Communications in Tonga could be out for weeks after briefly getting them back online Wednesday. Saturday’s eruption of the Hunga Tonga-hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano severed Tonga’s underwater fiber optic cable that connected the remote South Pacific nation with the outside world....

gephardtdaily.com

The Independent

2 Japanese planes fly more aid to Tonga after volcanic blast

Two Japanese aircraft left Australia on Monday to deliver more vital aid to Tonga as the Pacific nation deals with the aftermath of a volcanic eruption and tsunami.The Japanese Lockheed C-130 Hercules and Kawasaki C-2 left the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley in Queensland state to make the 3,300-kilometer (2,050-mile) journey east to the islands that were devastated by the Jan. 15 twin disasters, the Australian Defense Department said in a statement.“Australia proudly joins Japan and other Pacific Island countries working along side the people of Tonga,” the statement said.Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains". The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves. "We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji Islands#South Pacific Islands#The New York Times#Tongan
The Independent

Covid outbreak on crucial Australian aid ship bound for tsunami-battered Tonga

At least 23 crew members onboard a crucial Australian aid ship which was bound to Tsunami-battered Tonga have tested positive for Covid-19.The Covid outbreak on the HMAS Adelaide has raised fears of outbreak of coronavirus to already marooned Tonga island that has so far managed to avoid any outbreaks.The Australian military ship left from Bribane on Friday to deliver the Australian government-promised relief material to Tonga after the South Pacific island nation was hit by tsunami following a devastating underwater volcanic eruption about two weeks ago.Australia defence minister Peter Dutton promised to keep the ship would not put the 105,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Lockdowns hit Pacific islands as Covid-19 defences falter

Lockdowns in Samoa and the Solomon Islands were extended Tuesday as Covid-19 outbreaks worsened in remote Pacific island nations that have previously held the pandemic at bay. Samoa extended a national lockdown to Thursday evening after cases linked to a repatriation flight from Australia last week continued to climb.
WORLD
Reuters

Significant tsunami damage feared in Tonga, communications still cut

WELLINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tsunami-hit Tonga remained largely uncontactable on Sunday with telephone and internet links severed, leaving relatives in faraway New Zealand praying for their families on the Pacific islands as casualty reports had yet to come through. An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, triggering warnings...
ENVIRONMENT
