The Red Cross Blood Drive was held last Thursday, Jan. 13, in Nelson. The drive was about three units short of meeting our goal. It was a frustrating day. The Red Cross was once again short-staffed. If the five people who had to get back to work and couldn’t wait an hour plus to get through, could have waited, the goal would have been met and we could have surpassed our goal. There were more than enough scheduled donors to meet our goal.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO