ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Yakuza spinoff Lost Judgment is reportedly getting a live-action TV series

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Japan gets all the good stuff first, and per that tradition it's being reported that a Japanese live-action Lost Judgment TV series is in the works. The news was first reported by Japanese publication Nikkan Gendai, but it was translated and shared by Kotaku. According to the unconfirmed report, the Lost...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Peter Dinklage Slams Disney’s Planned Live-Action Remake Of ‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’

Peter Dinklage, the Game of Thrones actor currently starring in the feature film Cyrano, slammed plans for a Disney live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, telling podcaster Marc Maron that the project is “f*cking backwards.” Disney’s latest adaptation of the classic 1938 animated film is set to star West Side Story actror Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as a newly created male lead character. “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” Dinklage said on Maron’s WTF podcast yesterday. “You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*ck are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?” The planned remake will feature original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and is expected to go into production in the UK this spring.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Set at Apple

The untitled series continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like “Kong: Skull Island” and 2014’s “Godzilla.”. Gina Rodriguez to Lead Apple TV Plus Adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar's 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown'. 'City on Fire' Series at Apple...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Apple TV+ is Developing a Godzilla Spinoff Series

The future of Legendary’s MonsterVerse has been up in the air ever since Godzilla vs. Kong hit theaters and HBO Max last spring. But now it looks like the franchise is expanding to TV. According to The Wrap, Apple TV+ has ordered its own kaiju-themed series set in the same universe as Legendary’s films.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuya Kimura
Anime News Network

Live-Action Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Series Gets 2nd Season

The WOWOW broadcast and streaming service announced on Wednesday that the live-action series of Natsuya Semikawa's Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" light novel series is getting a second season that will premiere in May. Ryōhei Ōtani (left in image above) stars in the series as the shopkeeper and chef of Nobu, and...
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Shenmue anime trailer features a forklift, arcade games, and the quest for vengeance

The Shenmue anime has a new trailer, and before you ask, it does feature a forklift. The 13-episode series is coming next month as a collaboration between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, with the initial air date set for February 5. The trailer sets up what appears to be a very faithful adaptation of the sprawling, modern-day adventure that first hit Dreamcast back in 1999.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Panoramic Pokemon Legends: Arceus tour video is like historical Pokemon Snap

A new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer gives you a 360-degree view of the Hisui region and its many native Pokemon. The trailer posted by the official Japanese Pokemon account uses YouTube's panoramic view feature to let you pan the camera angle around in real time using on-screen controls. You can't control the camera's path through the world, but you can choose what you want to focus on as you go - which gives it some Pokemon Snap vibes, as well as making it the next best thing to actually exploring Hisui ourselves once Pokemon Legends Arceus is released next week on January 28.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Yakuza Series Creator Starts New Studio With NetEase

NetEase Games has announced that it has started a new studio with Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi, aptly called Nagoshi Studio. The new studio is focusing on high-quality console titles with the goal of releasing them worldwide. "I believe that the first step to creating high-quality titles and delivering the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yakuza#Japanese#Lost Judgment Tv#Nikkan Gendai#Asahi Television#Sabakarezaru#Unjudged#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
GamesRadar+

Apex Legends' next hero is Mad Maggie, check out her bonkers reveal trailer

A new trailer for Apex Legends' Stories from the Outlands series reveals Mad Maggie as the game's newest hero, and she's really living up to her name here. Apex Legends season 12 continues the game's tradition of borrowing older non-playable characters and adding them to its playable roster of heroes. We've met Mad Maggie before, during season 8 when she was introduced as the childhood friend of fellow Salvonian legend Walter "Fuse" Fitzroy. There should be an interesting reunion between her and Fuse; the latter left Salvo to maintain peace between his home planet and the Syndicate after staging a failed insurrection with Maggie, which is what led to the bloody end of the pair's long friendship.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Wayward Realms looks even more like an Elder Scrolls game in its new trailer

The Wayward Realms, a new fantasy RPG from former Elder Scrolls developers, has a new lore-heavy trailer introducing the game's world. In case you didn't catch word when it was revealed back in August, the debut title from OnceLost Games sounds incredibly ambitious. The development team behind The Wayward Realms is being led by The Elder Scrolls Arena and Daggerfall leads Julian LeFay and Ted Peterson, who describe the game as having "choice and consequence" elements "on a scale never attempted before." The official description also says The Wayward Realms' map is "way bigger than most other games you can think of." This game is apparently so different from any other RPG that OnceLost says it exists in a whole new class of game: The Grand RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection gameplay video shows off even face-ier faces

The first extended gameplay video of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is out now, with a look at the first time Max manifests her time-manipulating abilities. The video presents nearly six minutes of uninterrupted game footage, starting at Max's walk through the halls of her high school, into the bathroom for her fated reversal of Chloe's untimely demise, and then all the way back through time to Max's last class.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

How the ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ VFX Team Put More “Movement Into Ghostbusting”

To create the Oscar-shortlisted VFX in Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife — director Jason Reitman’s “love letter” to the 1984 classic helmed by his father, Ivan Reitman — Sheena Duggal and Alessandro Ongaro shared VFX supervisor responsibilities while keeping the charm, look and techniques used in the original movie. “We explored emulating the stop-motion animation style and looked at how the original elements were exposed on optical printers and how that gave you a specific look and feel,” explains Duggal. “[The original movie] drove the filmmaking style. … With modern-day tools, we have the ability to do anything that we want to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
GamesRadar+

Kingdom Come Deliverance slashes its way into comics

The hit RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance is coming to comic books with a story set before the events of the game. (No, this isn't related to the DC comic book series Kingdom Come.) Behemoth Comics' Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Death Upon Us will dive headlong into Bohemia, just as its...
COMICS
Deadline

Crunchyroll Sets ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ Theatrical Release Date

The curses and characters of Jujutsu Kaisen will come to the big screen when Jujutsu Kaisen 0 makes its North America theatrical release in the spring. Crunchyroll revealed on Tuesday that the anime film from TOHO Animation will release on March 18 in more than 1,500 theaters across the nation. Available in both English dub and subtitled, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on the prequel manga to Gege Akutami’s anime series Jujutsu Kaisen.  Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted...
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West minigame sounds like post-apocalyptic Warhammer

A Horizon Forbidden West minigame sure sounds like a post-apocalyptic version of Warhammer. Earlier today, IGN published a preview of Horizon Forbidden West, capturing four hours spent going hands-on with Guerrilla's upcoming sequel. Via the preview, it's revealed that Aloy will be able to play a minigame called Machine Strike in Forbidden West, and it imitates some of the best aspects of the beloved Warhammer series.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New studio from ex-Yakuza developers will make "high-quality console" games

Nagoshi Studio is the new game-making venture from the former head of the Yakuza series, and it has some big ideas about how to make games. The new Tokyo-based studio, which is fully backed by China's NetEase Games, opened its official website with a message from its new boss (and namesake) Toshihiro Nagoshi. In the message, Nagoshi writes that the studio is meant to have an "open atmosphere" between employees and is "committed to creating content for the world to enjoy from this atmosphere."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus gets a Ghibli-inspired fan trailer

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has received a stunning Studio Ghibli-inspired fan trailer courtesy of two animators. Self-proclaimed "Nintendo fangirls" Channy and Kimberly have shared their Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer to YouTube and the similarities to Studio Ghibli films such as Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind and Princess Mononoke are immediately clear.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy