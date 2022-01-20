The Justice League is going to die - these DC super-teams can replace them

Are you DC fans still waiting on that Green Lantern Corps movie? If you are, wouldn’t it be nice to see John Stewart finally get his live-action debut in the DC Cinematic Universe? You know, because Hal Jordan already had his chance and it didn’t go so well. But that doesn’t matter, because Ryan Reynolds makes fun of it enough in the Deadpool movies. Honestly, the failure of the 2011 Green Lantern movie shouldn’t deter DC from bringing back Hal Jordan into the fray. But don’t worry, I doubt they’ll attempt another solo Green Lantern origin story. They are, however, pursuing that upcoming HBO Max series, which will apparently include all the famous Green Lanterns except for John Stewart and Hal Jordan. If that’s the case, then I’ll accept it, because that tells me DC is saving the two original Green Lanterns for the movie. You know, if that ever happens. Oh, please, please, please DC, make that movie happen soon. We DC fans really need the Green Lantern Corps to get some proper cinematic justice. If it starts with the HBO Max show, then more Green Lanterns can pop up in future DCEU movies.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO