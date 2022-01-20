ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Justice League is going to die - these DC super-teams can replace them

By George Marston
 6 days ago
This April, Justice League #75 will pick up the spiritual torch lit 30 years ago by the death of Superman in 1992's Superman #75. But this time, it's the entire core Justice League who will die, with Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, John Stewart/Green Lantern, Aquaman, Hawkgirl, Martian Manhunter, Green Arrow, Black...

How The Death of Superman changed the rules for superhero death - and comic book marketing - forever

The idea of heroes returning from the dead has been part of fiction as long as, well, heroes themselves. Even in popular fiction, characters such as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes perished on the page, only to return later when time and authorship demanded. In terms of superheroes, the number of villains and minor heroes who seemed to die only to return with little or no fanfare in the early years of the genre is almost uncountable.
COMICS
Popculture

New 'Arrow' Spinoff in the Works

The web of interconnected TV adaptations of DC Comics known as the "Arrowverse" or the "Berlantiverse" has a new show in development called Justice U. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new project has quietly been in the works for months, with two writers already attached. It would reportedly center around the Arrow character John Diggle, still played by actor David Ramsey.
TV SERIES
