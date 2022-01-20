ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Navy will let Wisconsin keep badger statue for 50 more years

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmzcH_0dqNrM8M00

The Navy has decided to let Wisconsin keep a beloved badger statue for 50 more years.

The U.S. Naval Academy Museum lent the statue to the state more than 30 years ago.

It has sat outside the governor's office in the state Capitol, delighting tourists who rub its nose for luck.

The museum asked the state in 2020 to return the statue so it could be moved to the Nauticus Museum in Virginia.

Naval officials agreed to let Wisconsin keep the statue for two more years at the behest of state historians.

Then Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter this week saying the state could keep the sculpture for the next 50 years.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Wisconsin budget forecast improves by $2.9 billion

Wisconsin’s budget picture improved by nearly $2.9 billion with a revised forecast released driven by higher-than-expected tax collections that will force the Republican-controlled Legislature to decide whether to spend the surplus, save it or put it toward tax cuts.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Badger#The U S Naval Academy#State Capitol#The Nauticus Museum
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy