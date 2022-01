The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District is in the midst of training exercises at a donated structure at 2440 Camino Ramon, scheduled through this Tuesday (Jan. 25). "Allowing training on these types of buildings allows safety personnel to use realistic scenarios to carry out multiple combinations and types of trainings in our community," SRVFPD officials said in a statement on Jan. 21. "The ultimate goals of these types of training opportunities is to better prepare, prevent, and respond to emergencies."

