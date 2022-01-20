Toasted Yolk Cafe coming to Cedar Park; Hobby Lobby headed to Southwest Austin and more top Central Texas business news

Factory Gym, a new bodybuilding, powerlifting and strong arm training facility, is set to open March 1 at 2581 S. Loop 4, Buda. Owner Bryan DeMartini hopes to make this an all inclusive facility for those with years of experience and those who are brand new to the fitness world. The gym will open in phases with the first opening in March that will include all the equipment such as cable machines and dumbbells as well as a cardio area. The first phase will also include amenities such as locker rooms, lounges and common spaces. Phase two will include amenities such as tanning, massages, infrared saunas and group fitness classes. www.factorygym.com.

BUDA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO