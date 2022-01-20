ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Toasted Yolk Cafe coming to Cedar Park; Hobby Lobby headed to Southwest Austin and more top Central Texas business news

By CI Staff Compilation
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read the top business news from the past week from the Central Texas area. The Toasted Yolk Cafe, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain, will open a Cedar...

Community Impact Austin

Cafe Eden relocates from Pflugerville to Northwest Austin

Asian fusion restaurant Cafe Eden relocated from 15803 Windermere Drive, Ste. 102, Pflugerville, to 12221 Riata Trace Parkway, Ste. 190, Austin, on Oct. 11. Cafe Eden’s menu features Korean barbecue, sushi rolls and ramen as well as a bento box meal. The restaurant also serves a variety of drinks and desserts, including bubble tea.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin bakery Texas French Bread burns down

West Campus bakery Texas French Bread caught fire and burned on the night of Jan. 24, according to the Austin Fire Department. Owner Murph Wilcott’s bakery has been open since 1981, according to the bakery’s website. It was once the Rome Inn, a music venue that hosted Austin icons, including Stevie Ray Vaughan.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Plans for a new Home 2 Suites and 4 more commercial projects filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto

Wondering what new businesses, restaurants and other local projects are coming soon or currently underway in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto? Stay in the loop with our daily commercial projects update. The following commercial projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Developments near US 75 will create ‘gateway’ into Plano; Downtown Austin office tower sells for $174M, will bring new shopping downtown and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 24. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 21-24. Dallas-Fort Worth. A number of development projects are underway across US 75 in Plano with a goal of making the...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Austin

After delays, Haverty's in Pflugerville now scheduled for April opening

Following delays in planning, representatives confirmed home furnishing retailer Havertys will open its third Austin-area store in April at the Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville at the corner of SH 130 and SH 45. Information from a late June news release stated the store, which will take over the shopping center's former Bealls location, was initially slated to open in November following renovations within the 40,622-square-foot space. www.havertys.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Legends Boxing now open in Plaza Volente

Legends Boxing opened its location in the Northwest Austin-Cedar Park area Jan. 20. During hourlong workouts, the fitness and boxing gym—located at 11521 N. RM 620, Ste. 850, Austin—teaches participants USA Boxing techniques, including proper footwork, punching technique and self-defense as well as conditioning exercises. Legends Boxing has...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 medical practices now open, coming soon in the Cedar Park-Leander area

These three medical practices have recently opened or will open soon in the Cedar Park-Leander area. The Austin Diagnostic Clinic will officially open a Leander office in late February that will offer family practice services. The office began seeing patients Sept. 20 in a temporary space but will move into its permanent space in the St. Davids' medical office building Feb. 28. The practice will expand in May to pediatric services with Dr. Jaclyn Marroquin. Other specialties will be added to the clinic later. The clinic is located on the third floor at 505 St. David's Loop, Leander. 512-901-1111. https://adclinic.com/locations/leander.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bee Caves' Kim Ortiz Portrait Art celebrates 2-year anniversary

Kim Ortiz Portrait Art is celebrating its two-year anniversary. The Hill Country Galleria studio invites the public to a mixer at 12912 Hill Country Galleria, Ste. F-155, Bee Cave, on Feb. 5 with refreshments, snacks and a door prize. They also are launching two coffee table book projects, “A Mother’s Love” and “Tails of Austin,” a rescue group fundraiser. 972-814-9642. www.kimortiz.com.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New women’s health tower announced for Ascension Seton Medical Center’s Austin campus

Ascension Seton will begin construction on a new women’s health tower on its Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin campus in the fall, officials announced Jan. 25. The tower will cost $320 million and is part of a broader expansion of Ascension Seton’s women’s health services across Texas, according to a press release. It will provide advanced women’s clinical services, including urogynecology, gynecologic oncology, breast diagnostics and surgery. The facility will also allow for increased patient capacity and training space for future caregivers.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 demolitions of historic Travis Heights homes on hold; 3rd teardown approved

Three residences in Austin's historic Travis Heights district dating back to the early 1900s could be torn down. The three homes located on Park Lane, Monroe Street and Rutherford Place are all within the Travis Heights-Fairview Park Historic District, the 353-acre area west of South Congress Avenue that was listed in the National Register of Historic Places last July. Each of the homes were noted as properties contributing to the residential historic district's distinctive development patterns and architectural styles.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Factory Gym coming soon to Buda

Factory Gym, a new bodybuilding, powerlifting and strong arm training facility, is set to open March 1 at 2581 S. Loop 4, Buda. Owner Bryan DeMartini hopes to make this an all inclusive facility for those with years of experience and those who are brand new to the fitness world. The gym will open in phases with the first opening in March that will include all the equipment such as cable machines and dumbbells as well as a cardio area. The first phase will also include amenities such as locker rooms, lounges and common spaces. Phase two will include amenities such as tanning, massages, infrared saunas and group fitness classes. www.factorygym.com.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Downtown Austin pizza truck opening brick-and-mortar location in Oak Hill; 2 Guys, 1 Pit BBQ to expand restaurant in Tomball and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 20. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 18-19. Central Texas. Downtown Austin pizza truck Stony’s Pizza is set to open a brick-and-mortar location in Oak Hill at 9521...
AUSTIN, TX
