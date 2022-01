(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the closure of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in Richmond that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News was first to report in December. The building on North A Street that housed the Hall of Fame has now been sold, although details of that sale have not become available. The proceeds of the sale are going into a fund that will be distributed to high school seniors in the form of a scholarship. The Hall of Fame will continue to operate its website.

