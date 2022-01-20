Summer Fridays Makes the Best Body Lotion for Dry and Itchy Skin That I've Ever Tried

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Struggling to find a body cream or lotion you enjoy is a real Goldilocks scenario, huh? On the one hand, if you go too dense for your liking you run the risk of feeling like a sticky, goopy mess. On the other, if it's too light for your skin's needs, it's simply not going to hydrate well or long term. Yikes. Now where you fall on this skin care spectrum is probably dependent on a few skin care factors: What time of year it is, where you live, your skin type, your personal sensorial preferences, and your lifestyle (i.e., do you loathe to apply products, or do you do a 10-step-routine every morning?). As you can see, a lot goes into finding the one that suits you just right.

