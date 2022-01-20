ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Fridays Makes the Best Body Lotion for Dry and Itchy Skin That I've Ever Tried

By Nina Huang
Health
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s packed with plant-derived butters, antioxidant-rich oils, and hydrating ingredients to strengthen and hold moisture to the skin. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Even though I...

Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

Is Your Skin Dry and Itchy? It Could Be a Sign of This Serious Health Condition

When my skin gets dry, I usually chalk it up to the weather, or not drinking enough water. I always stock up on moisturizing lotion and body creams in the winter, when I tend to be indoors with the heat cranked (which is enough to dry out anyone’s skin), and I try to drink plenty of water whatever the weather. In most cases, dehydration and dry air are the culprits behind parched skin, but sometimes dry and itchy skin is a sign of something more serious: kidney disease.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Expert-Approved Tips For Regrowing Thinning Hair Once And For All

Of all the beauty insecurities to struggle with, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most difficult. A natural issue that can accompany aging, hair fallout and limp locks may be caused by a variety of dietary and even lifestyle factors. While some of these causes are slightly more intensive to remedy, there are steps you can take in the meantime to preserve the strands you have while regrowing hair you may have lost.
HAIR CARE
northernstar.info

5 body washes to help hydrate dry skin

Winter is in full swing with freezing temperatures and strong winds. With these conditions comes dry, scratchy skin that can be helped with nourishing body products. Here are five body washes to help combat dry, winter skin. Method Body Pure Peace Body Wash. Method Body has multiple selections of body...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Body Lotion#Lotions#New Favorite#New York City#Itchy#Sephora Com#Wringer
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: The Best Body Washes for Dry Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

Ilia's New Launch Might Just Be the Best Lip Balm I’ve Ever Tried

In times of stress, frustration, or sadness, I have a bit of a routine. Candles—the good kind—are lit, a soothing playlist comes on, and I swaddle myself in a fuzzy shearling robe. The warm embrace is so comforting and cozy that before long, my troubles don’t seem so overwhelming after all. I think everyone would agree that’s just part and parcel of getting all snuggled up.
MAKEUP
Real Simple

I've Tried Dozens of Sunscreens—These Are the 10 Best for Dark Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Being a total sun baby, you can usually find me outside and/or on a beach. But with sun comes sunlight, and with sunlight comes UV rays. And although sunscreen is an easy answer for some, a major challenge is finding sunscreen for dark complexions that won't create the dreaded white tint.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Marie Claire

The 25 Best Body Washes for Every Skin Type and Price Point

It's 2022, so it's high time you stop shortchanging your shower experience. Your caddy can use a shiny new body wash, ready to douse your skin in loads of hydration and leave it feeling softer than ever. Sure, one might think that body wash isn't exactly the sexiest skincare product out there, but that's simply not true anymore! Body wash and shower gel formulas are more luxurious than ever, and it's becoming more and more important to put thought behind the ingredients you're putting on your skin below the neck, which should not come secondary to the skin on your face. (If your skin is dry and sensitive, check out our list of our favorite body butters, creams, and lotions, bar none.) This list includes budget-friendly picks and a few splurge-worthy options if you really want to treat yourself.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

9 best hyperpigmentation products for dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin

Pigmentation is a common skin concern appearing in many different ways – ranging from hyperpigmentation to melasma, it can be reduced or improved with a few specialist products in our beauty regimen.Consultant dermatologist, Dr Hiva Fassihi, explains to IndyBest the many ways it can affect our skin. “The top three conditions seen by dermatologists are melasma, post acne marks (also known as post inflammatory hyperpigmentation), and solar lentigines,” she says.Melasma is particularly prone in pregnancy and women on the oral contraceptive pill, and is caused by sun exposure. Commonly appearing on the cheeks, forehead and upper lip of young women,...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

These Are the 14 Best Body Washes To Use if You Have Sensitive Skin

Those with sensitive skin know that shopping for bath products is no easy feat. Whether it's shampoos, bubble baths, or body washes—not knowing what products and ingredients will get you clean without irritating skin can spark feelings of uncertainty. These "shower scaries" take the fun out of bathing—especially when a new product backfires and leaves you irritated.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

I Tried a $475 Acupuncture Facial, and TBH, I've Been Glowing Ever Since

Welcome to I Tried It Month, where we’ll be publishing a new fashion, beauty, or wellness article every day in January that features a first-person account of shaking up an old habit, pushing beyond a comfort zone, or simply trying something new. Follow along for 31 days of storytelling, including everything from going without a cell phone for 40 days to trying the polarizing low-rise-pants trend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MindBodyGreen

The Best 9 Light Body Creams For Dry Skin — But No Slick Residue

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Struggling to find a body cream or lotion you enjoy is a real Goldilocks scenario, huh? On the one hand, if you go too dense for your liking you run the risk of feeling like a sticky, goopy mess. On the other, if it's too light for your skin's needs, it's simply not going to hydrate well or long term. Yikes. Now where you fall on this skin care spectrum is probably dependent on a few skin care factors: What time of year it is, where you live, your skin type, your personal sensorial preferences, and your lifestyle (i.e., do you loathe to apply products, or do you do a 10-step-routine every morning?). As you can see, a lot goes into finding the one that suits you just right.
SKIN CARE
Newark Advocate

Active Fit: Best lotions for children

Skin can become dry more often in the winter than any other season due to the cold weather. Dry skin, if left untreated, can become irritated, and ultimately infected if the skin is cracked due to severe dryness. It is important to provide a proper moisturizer for children that will not only treat the dry skin, but also reduce further irritation. Lotions, creams and ointments are commonly used to heal dry skin, but there are differences between the three that are important to note.
SKIN CARE
Esquire

The Best Moisturisers for Very Dry Skin

When you’ve got dry skin, the temperature drop that winter brings is likely to make it feel even drier – no matter how enthusiastically you slap on the moisturiser. Dry skin does not play well with changes in climate, with rough texture and uncomfortable tightness coming to the fore – but that’s not to say you can't tackle the issue with a few choice grooming moves.
SKIN CARE
Mens Journal

21 Best Body Lotions for Men

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas. We put a lot of stock in our facial skincare products. From clarifying face washes to hydrating serums and moisturizing face creams, the skin on our face gets a lot of attention. But what about the skin on the rest of our body (you know, the majority of our skin)? Our body skincare routines need love too, and body lotions are a great way to nourish the skin with brightening vitamins, protective antioxidants, and rich emollients.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

I Never Thought I Needed Body Lotion — Until I Tried This Life-Changing One

For the longest time, applying body lotion was on par with getting my allergies tested or learning about the stock market. It was something I knew I should be doing but had never quite gotten around to. Once in a blue moon, I'd catch a glimpse of my dusty (and likely expired) lotion bottle and quickly lather some on as a favor to my skin. But it was always a chore and one that didn't feel like it was making enough of a difference to turn into a habit.
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

9 best hand creams for dry hands (because dry January shouldn't apply to our skin)

We sometimes forget how much we rely on our hands throughout the day, but it's hard to think of anything that can be done (easily) without them. Typing, cleaning, cooking, getting dressed, and even opening and closing doors are just some of the things this often underappreciated body part does every day. And it's time to show them some love.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

People Look Like Glazed Donuts When They Use This TikTok-Viral Mask Because It Makes Skin ‘Extremely Smooth & Supple’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If we had to come up with one mantra that sums up our 2022 skin goals, it’s glow big or stay home. We’re more than ready to get our glow on and achieve a healthy, dewy complexion this year. To find the product that’ll help us get there, we turned to trusty TikTok. Per usual, the app  pulled through and introduced us to our latest and greatest skincare obsession: the Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask. There are plenty of videos...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Health

Health

