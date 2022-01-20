ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Omicron surge continues to overwhelm U.S. hospitals

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 18

buyborrowbegsteal
6d ago

come on CBS we all now know from various articles that the only reason hospitals are overwhelmed with omicron patients is because they came there for a different reason was given a test and was told they were positive and a hospital admitted them in order to get that Federal funding who are you trying to kid

Reply(3)
11
Related
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
WGAL

How long can you spread omicron?

If you test positive for COVID-19, you'll be advised to isolate for anywhere from five days to two weeks. It all depends on where you live. The United States and the United Kingdom have slashed their recommended self-isolation periods for asymptomatic people -- and more countries may soon follow suit, as the highly transmissible omicron variant threatens to keep hospital staff and other key workers at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#N95#Americans#Cbs News#Cbsn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fauci says Omicron is peaking in the U.S.—but we must adopt 4 COVID defenses to keep the virus at a ‘level of control’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Sunday, the White House’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he was “as confident as you can be” that Omicron cases across the U.S. will peak in February, as case numbers appear to have crested in some regions of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy