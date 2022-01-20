ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks’ Timo Meier aims to stay hot vs. Kraken

 6 days ago

Timo Meier will be looking for an encore when the San Jose Sharks visit the expansion Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

The San Jose forward scored a franchise-record five goals as the Sharks defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

“It’s very special, I almost can’t even describe it,” Meier said. “It’s a goosebump feeling …

“Honestly, I don’t even remember (the last time scoring five goals). It probably was somewhere in junior in the Swiss League somewhere. … It’s a pretty cool feeling. But at the same time, you don’t want to get too high. We get a day off (Wednesday) and then it’s back to work. It definitely gives you a lot of confidence, but you want to go back and work hard.”

The 25-year-old Meier, recently named to participate in his first NHL All-Star Game, scored his fifth goal with 27 seconds left in the second period and had chances for more in the third.

“I can’t remember if I’ve seen a guy that hot,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “… You could see guys looking at each other. It’s the way he scored them as well. The patience, the shots, picking the corners. Those goals were pretty goals.”

Tomas Hertl had four assists and Erik Karlsson added three for San Jose, which had scored just once in losing its two previous games. Goaltender James Reimer, starting for the first time since Jan. 4 after a lower-body injury, stopped 39 shots.

“It’s always nice when you see guys have accomplishments like that,” Karlsson said of Meier. “It raises the spirits for the whole team. … He finds open areas out there and he has been doing that on a consistent level this year, which I think has come with the experience that he’s had.”

The Kraken snapped a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1) with a 3-2 shootout victory against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

It was Seattle’s first win since a 3-1 decision Dec. 14 in San Jose in the first meeting between the teams.

“Sometimes during that streak, it felt like no matter how hard we tried, we were not able to get wins and then the pressure starts building,” said Joonas Donskoi, who netted the shootout winner vs. Chicago despite having not scored an actual goal all season. “I think getting that win out of the way now, it’s a little bit of a relief and I’m sure we’re going to get some energy from this moving forward.”

Vince Dunn and Ryan Donato scored and Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves as the Kraken rallied to win for the first time after trailing through two periods. Donato also tallied in the shootout while Grubauer stopped both of the Blackhawks’ attempts.

“We were really close in the last couple of games,” Grubauer said. “We didn’t get that bounce, where maybe (Monday we) got that bounce.”

Donato called the slump-buster “very relieving.”

“I’ve said this quite a bit, we’re waiting for a win for a long time and sometimes things get tough that you kind of forget what it feels like,” he said. “Things happen like that … hopefully we can get some steam off of (Monday’s victory) and keep rolling.”

–Field Level Media

