ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How I Met Your Father's Hilary Duff Teases 'Very Meaningful Moment' With [Spoiler] Following Big Paternity Twist

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJ2b0_0dqNqM6900

There’s no mistaking How I Met Your Father ‘s Sophie for Ted Mosby, but their hearts are definitely in the same place when we first meet them. Like How I Met Your Mother ‘s doe-eyed protagonist, Hilary Duff’s character has convinced herself that she’s ready to settle down and find “the one,” regardless of whether she’s actually ready for that level of commitment.

“She has not made herself whole,” Duff tells TVLine when asked for her initial read on Sophie. “She always finds the positive, which is an extremely endearing and amazing quality… and a hopeless believer that she is going to find true love.

“I think it’s really fun watching her try to get both of her feet on the ground at 30,” Duff posits. “She’s not crushing life by any means, but on this one night, lightning strikes, and she meets all of these people who are going to help her become whole, and that are going to give her hope on her journey.”

Below, the Younger vet weighs in on the premiere’s two major reveals, and whether the sequel’s central mystery has caused her to look at certain scenes in a different light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M100S_0dqNqM6900 TVLINE | Which took you more by surprise: Was it the reveal that all these men could potentially be the dad? Or was it stepping into the old apartment for the first time?
It was the journey that all of those people could be the dad. All the guys are so lovable, and so cute and so quirky in their own manner and in their own way. You’re like, “Oh! Ohh! Ohhh!” There’s opportunity everywhere for Sophie, and she can’t freaking see it. You know that there’s an adventure in store for her, but she’s kind of in this space where she feels… not trapped, but she’s not making big strides ahead in her life yet. And as the viewer, you’re like, “Oh, you have some fun in store for you.”

TVLINE | Was the new framework — that Sophie has already met the father — part of what appealed to you about doing this show? That it wouldn’t just be a rehash of HIMYM , and it would tell this love story in its own, unique way?
I think if we were trying to copy the original show, there’s just no way to live up to that. They were so buttoned up as a cast, and so funny, and we’re so lucky to have [original series creators] Carter [Bays] and Craig [Thomas] on board supporting this show told from a female perspective. Half of our crew was on How I Met Your Mother , so we have this [group] of people that can guide us, but it’s really not the same show by any means. Sophie is not Ted, and there’s not someone trying to be Barney. I love that the writers used the very first episode as an opportunity to show the occupants of this apartment, where everyone fell in love with the original cast, but you know that we’re all going down a very different road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YljXH_0dqNqM6900 TVLINE | Does knowing that one of these men is most likely the father ever influence on how you interpret (or approach) your scenes with them?
Sometimes it does… I have a very meaningful moment [coming up] with Suraj, who plays Sid, and in the back of my mind, I’m like, “How am I going to play this? Is there something here yet? Is there a little part of Sophie that’s looking at him a different way because of this one moment?” So I try to never close the door [on any one possibility]. There are a lot of different opportunities here for the guys to be involved with Sophie somehow . [As Sophie], I think if I just open up my heart, there’s always that opportunity for it to swing either way.

Who do you think will turn out to be Sophie’s baby daddy? Log your early predictions in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

How I Met Your Father Premiere Twist: Here's How the Central Mystery Will Differ From How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Father is operating under a slightly different framework than its predecessor. Whereas the How I Met Your Mother pilot’s big twist was that Ted was on a date with “Aunt Robin,” the big reveal at the end of the sequel series’ premiere is that Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) has already met the father — and he’s probably one of four guys: Pemberton’s Pub owner Sid (Suraj Sharma), Uber driver Jesse (Chris Lowell), Tinder date Ian (Daniel Augustin) or Valentina’s new beau Charlie (Tom Ainsley). One more thing: In the year 2050, it appears that 58-year-old Sophie (played...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Men of How I Met Your Father Try Not to Overthink the Big Dad Twist

How I Met Your Father threw viewers for a loop at the tail end of Tuesday’s premiere, when the How I Met Your Mother sequel series revealed that Hilary Duff’s Sophie had already met the father – and he’s likely one of four men: Uber driver Jesse (Chris Lowell), Pemberton’s Pub owner Sid (Suraj Sharma), Tinder date Ian (Daniel Augustin) or British expat Charlie (Tom Ainsley). And that twist came after it was revealed that Sid and Jesse are the current occupants of the apartment that last belonged to Marshall and Lily. “For me, [the bigger surprise] was this idea that...
TV SERIES
TVLine

HIMYF Mystery Expands in Episode 3 — Plus, EP Says Sophie's Backstory Will Play a 'Huge Role' Moving Forward

Warning: The following contains spoilers about a new twist in Episode 3 of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. Tuesday’s How I Met Your Father introduces a fifth potential baby daddy: Jefferson Elementary vice principal Drew (Drake & Josh‘s Josh Peck), who strikes up a connection with Sophie upon their second time meeting. The first time, as we’d soon discover, was at Sid and Hannah’s engagement party, when Sophie tapped Drew on the shoulder and asked if he had a phone charger handy. “In our pilot, [Sophie] makes clear that she met the father that night, which leaves a little bit of...
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Is Preppy in Gingham Minidress and Steve Madden Mary Jane Heels for ‘How I Met Your Father’ Press Tour

Hilary Duff was the picture of preppy ahead of doing press on “Good Morning America” for her new Hulu rom-com show, “How I Met Your Father.” The “Lizzie McGuire” star posed on the social media platform in a gingham Alessandra Rich minidress. The black-and-white style included puffed sleeves and a lacy Peter Pan collar, as well as black trim on its bodice and sleeves. Duff’s dress, layered over black tights, also featured an ultra-feminine nature from black bow accents on its bodice. Her look’s playfulness was enhanced with crystal bow-shaped earrings by Fallon Jewelry. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Primetimer

How I Met Your Father is not a reboot of How I Met Your Mother -- it's a "standalone sequel"

“People keep referring to the show as a ‘reboot,’ and it’s not a reboot,” said HIMYF co-creator Isaac Aptaker of his Hulu comedy at the TV press tour. “It’s set in the world of the previous show, but it’s really its own thing." Aptaker added: “That said, we love How I Met Your Mother,” noting that HIMYM co-creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and original director Pamela Fryman are all “very involved” in the making of HIMYF. Star Hilary Duff, who's a producer on the show as well, added: “I think it’s important to know that we are our own show… We’re trying to create something original (while) stealing a few things from them that worked really well.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Paternity#Spoiler
thecinemaholic.com

Is Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Father?

CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ comprises several endearing characters. From the protagonist Ted Mosby to the ever-loved Barney Stinson, the characters of the show always succeed in moving the viewers’ hearts. Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen is also one among them. As Ted’s best friend and Lily’s partner, Marshall does steal our love with his admirable demeanor.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Here Are The Best Theories About The Father On How I Met Your Father

One of the major reasons How I Met Your Mother was such a success was because it was a sitcom with an inherent mystery, so of course Hulu’s new sequel series How I Met Your Father is carrying that same torch. Obviously, the first thing you’re going to wonder when pressing play on the show is just who is the father on How I Met Your Father. Unlike HIMYM, the premiere episode actually narrowed down the choices, so let’s go over all the major theories.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Let's Recap the First Two Episodes of 'How I Met Your Father' — Is it Worth Watching? (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of How I Met Your Father. Kim Cattrall sits on a glamorous couch in an elegant New York City apartment, her wine glass appropriately filled to the brim. Stop right there Samantha Jones fans! Kim is here to introduce us to another New York City gal looking for love. She plays the older Sophie, regaling her son with the drama-filled tale of how she met her father back in the day. Welcome to the new Hulu series How I Met Your Father!
TV SERIES
US Magazine

‘How I Met Your Father’ Creators Tease Leighton Meester’s Return After Surprise Cameo: Will Any ‘HIMYM’ Alums Appear?

XOXO! Leighton Meester makes a surprise appearance in the early episodes of How I Met Your Father — and it’s possible fans haven’t seen the last of her on the show. The 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum pops up on the new Hulu series, which premiered on Tuesday, January 18, as Meredith, an ex-girlfriend of Jesse (Christopher Lowell). While Meester’s appearance may have been unexpected to viewers, showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger teased that there could be big plans in store for her character as the season continues.
TV SERIES
The Independent

How I Met Your Father: Hillary Duff’s spin-off series seems to have ‘full approval’ by HIMYM fans

How I Met Your Mother’s spin-off series How I Met Your Father seems to have “full approval” from the original show’s fans. The Hillary Duff-starrer follows the story of protagonist Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father.As per Hulu, the story “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie (played by Duff) and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options”. The cast includes...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is Leighton Meester in ‘How I Met Your Father’?

Two shows with absolutely iconic intros have collided. We’re talking about How I Met Your Father and Gossip Girl, of course! A beloved Gossip Girl — the original, not the 2021 reboot — star has just landed a part in the new Hulu comedy series. But is she sticking around for good? We have everything you need to know about the casting news behind one of TV’s biggest new comedies.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Twilight’ Director Warned Robert Pattinson About Kristen Stewart’s Age After First Audition Kiss

Kristen Stewart revealed to The New Yorker last year that her “Twilight” audition kiss with Robert Pattinson was the pivotal moment when she became convinced the actor had to be cast as Edward Cullen in the vampire romance films. “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke guested on “The Big Hit Show” podcast (via Insider) this month and looked back at the audition that launched a zeitgeist-defining film franchise. “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor,” Hardwicke said. “[Rob] walked in and he had...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy