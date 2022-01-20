ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-20 03:45:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-22 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 02:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-26 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with dangerous rip currents. Surf will be highest on west-facing beaches. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-25 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley BAND OF LOCALLY MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MOVING ACROSS THE ANCHORAGE BOWL AND MATANUSKA VALLEY OVER THE NEXT ONE TO TWO HOURS A band of locally moderate to heavy snow has developed across the Matanuska Valley and Knik Arm with snowfall rates of of up to an inch per hour. Visibility may be reduced to as low as one half to one quarter mile at times in the heaviest snow. Please slow down and use caution when travelling. This band will slowly move west to east across the region through the next one to two hours before weakening and eventually tapering off. For the latest forecast, visit www.weather.gov/afc. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 04:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 10:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon, as well as north-facing beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and adjacent islands. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 04:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, as well as beaches of Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 21:23:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-26 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 04:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, as well as beaches of Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 04:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, as well as beaches of Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 21:23:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, as well as beaches of Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 04:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, as well as beaches of Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 04:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, as well as beaches of Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell DANGEROUSLY COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING .Frigid air temperatures falling to 15 below to 25 below zero and slowly increasing southerly winds early Wednesday will result in dangerous wind chills as low as 40 below zero overnight into Wednesday morning across portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Where winds remain lighter across western and central Wisconsin, wind chills will fall to 20 below to 35 below zero. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero expected. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
