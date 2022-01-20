Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-26 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell DANGEROUSLY COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING .Frigid air temperatures falling to 15 below to 25 below zero and slowly increasing southerly winds early Wednesday will result in dangerous wind chills as low as 40 below zero overnight into Wednesday morning across portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Where winds remain lighter across western and central Wisconsin, wind chills will fall to 20 below to 35 below zero. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero expected. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO