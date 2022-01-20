Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-25 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley BAND OF LOCALLY MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MOVING ACROSS THE ANCHORAGE BOWL AND MATANUSKA VALLEY OVER THE NEXT ONE TO TWO HOURS A band of locally moderate to heavy snow has developed across the Matanuska Valley and Knik Arm with snowfall rates of of up to an inch per hour. Visibility may be reduced to as low as one half to one quarter mile at times in the heaviest snow. Please slow down and use caution when travelling. This band will slowly move west to east across the region through the next one to two hours before weakening and eventually tapering off. For the latest forecast, visit www.weather.gov/afc. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.

